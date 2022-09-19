Motorcycle sales in India, Italy, and Spain continued to be positive for the month of August, 2022. Both Italy and Spain saw modest growth year-on-year from August 2021 to August 2022, while India saw significant growth across most OEMs for the same time period.

Over in Italy, overall motorcycle sales rose by 3.2 percent year-on-year in August, 2022. Interestingly, the top 10 bikes sold in the country during the eighth month of the year cover a cross-section of nine brands, as well as a wide range of styles and displacements. In fact, Yamaha was the sole brand with two entries on the list, in the form of the Yamaha Tracer 9 and the Ténéré 700.

Italy’s top motorcycle model sold for the entire month of August, 2022 was the Benelli TRK 502 / 502 X. The Moto Morini X-Cape came in second, while the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 held down third place and was the most popular non-adventure bike on the list. It’s also worth noting that only two of the top 10 bikes sold in Italy in August were 125s: Keeway’s RKF 125 came in fourth place, while the Fantic 125 Enduro / Motard came in eighth. No models below 125cc made the top 10 list this time.

The same can’t be said of Spain, where 125s absolutely dominated the sales charts in August, 2022 and registrations rose by 1.5 percent year-on-year. In fact, looking at the list, you have to go all the way down to number 12 to find a two-wheeler above 125cc, which is pretty amazing. This is likely due in large part to the fact that in Spain, drivers with valid car licenses can purchase 125cc two-wheelers without a motorcycle license. With the wild ride that global fuel prices have been on in recent time, it doesn’t take a certified rocket surgeon to do the math.

In Spain, scooters took every slot on the August, 2022 top 10 sales list. The Honda PCX 125 ruled the roost, followed closely by the Sym Symphony 125 in second, KYMCO Agility City 125 in third, Honda Forza 125 in fourth, and Honda SH 125i in fifth. Down in 12th place, we get both the first motorcycle and the first engine over 125cc in displacement, in the form of the BMW F 750 GS.

In India, most major OEMs saw positive growth year-on-year in August, 2022 as compared to the same month in 2021. Hero MotoCorp saw a 4.5 percent increase in sales year-on-year, with 450,740 units sold. Meanwhile, Honda saw 423,216 sales, which represents a 5.4 increase year-on-year. TVS came in third place, registering 315,539 sales and a 15 percent increase year-on-year.

Bajaj came in fourth, selling 233,838 units and pulling a 48 percent increase YoY. Suzuki came in a distant fifth by numbers, selling 64,654 units and registering a 4.6 percent increase. Royal Enfield, meanwhile, came in sixth with 62,236 bikes sold—but since that’s a whopping 61.4 percent increase over its own figures from August, 2021, that’s certainly good news for them.