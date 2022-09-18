The month of August saw a few interesting developments in the UK for motorcycle sales. The industry closed on a bit of a high note last month, with a positive 2.7 percent growth with 8,841 sales of motorcycles.

The best-sellers in the UK include the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, the Beta XTRAINER, The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, The Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Honda CBF 125 M, the Lexmoto LXR 125, the Honda PCX 125, the BMW R 1250 RT, and for three-wheelers we have the BRP Can-AM Spyder RT LTD, and the Piaggio MP3 300 Sport.

Most of the units were predictably motorcycles with 5,821 units equating to 66 percent of the market, while the demand for scooters increased by 7.6 percent with 2,350 new registrations. Meanwhile, other categories like mopeds grew by 7.8 percent with 597 new units registered and three-wheelers grew by 10 percent with 73 new registrations this August.

From January to August, the total number of motorcycles registered is now set at 83,821 units, which is a 5.9 percent increase. In total, 59,318 motorcycles were sold which is a seven percent increase over the same period last year.

The most common type of motorcycle that most buyers went for was naked, accounting for 16,914 units, however, this segment is down by two percent compared to the first eight months of 2021. Adventure bikes are hot on the heels of the naked category with 15,259 units sold, and this segment grew by 11 percent over last year. Classics, meanwhile, are growing quite rapidly with 14 percent more sales over the same period last year with a total of 8,634 new registrations. All other segments are on the rise with touring bikes growing by 22 percent and off-road motorcycles growing by 11 percent.

Meanwhile, scooters and mopeds grew by 2.3 percent, and 10 percent, respectively. However, three-wheelers are down year-on-year with shrinkage of seven percent. A total of 18,898 scooters were sold from January to August, and Mopeds closed out the eighth month of the year with just under 5,000 units sold. Three-wheelers racked up a total of 611 units sold from the start of the year to August.

The electric segment is also growing at a rapid pace with a rate of 25.6 percent, which is marked by the segment’s 4,832-unit sales. Up to 75 percent of these vehicles, however, are mopeds.

It’s also worth noting that the UK market has a fondness for medium-displacement models or bikes with displacements that range between 126ccs to 650ccs. A total of 17,210 units of these middle-displacement motorcycles were sold from the start of the year until August. Meanwhile, large displacement motorcycles (between 651cc and 1,000cc) netted 16,745 units, then over-a-liter bikes netted 14,060 units.