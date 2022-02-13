Motorcyclists visiting Stratford in the United Kingdom might need to find parking elsewhere. The city council of the popular midland destination has disallowed motorcycle parking near the waterside park of the area. Bikers who want to enjoy the location’s numerous shops and restaurants by the waterside will have to congregate in a new area.

A popular destination for bikers, the city council has made the waterside park of Stratford a pedestrian-only zone. Numerous complaints were received stating that motorcycles were blocking the area so the decision was made to relocate the motorcyclists to the nearby Bridgeway multistorey car park which is about 200 yards away from the zone. However, bikers are still able to go to the waterside park and enjoy the destination’s shops, albeit on foot and without their motorcycles blocking the way for others looking to enjoy the site’s views and attractions.

The Bridgeway multistorey car park, however, comes with the added benefit of security. Protected by CCTV, up to 160 bikes can park in this area with up to 30 ground anchors for motorcyclists to clip their bikes to, adding a little more peace of mind against motorcycle theft.

These changes may inconvenience motorcyclists a bit given the walk to make it to the popular destination, but less congestion in the area will allow pedestrians to roam more freely and hopefully bring in more foot traffic and business to the area.

In a statement from Councilor Dill-Russel to Visordown, "I am pleased to see the long-standing issues surrounding parking in the Waterside area resolved through a general ban of parking and the nearby provision of improved, dedicated facilities at Bridgefoot for local and visiting motorcyclists.

"Their presence in Stratford town centre on Sunday is a popular sight, which we are hoping to encourage and which brings many benefits to town for trade, tourism, and local interest."