Boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Morini has showcased the upcoming 2022 X-Cape adventure bike at EICMA 2021. There's a lot to be expected from this bike, especially in comparison to the hotshot middleweight ADVs such as the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and the Aprilia Tuareg 660. Here's what we can expect from Moto Morini's upcoming adventure bike.

For starters, one glance at the X-Cape makes it clear to see that this bike has been designed with rally racing in mind. The rugged adventure, which Moto Morini says will be 100-percent made-in-Italy, looks like it's ready to attack the stages of the Dakar Rally right out of the box. It gets aggressive bodywork and a tall stance thanks to long-travel suspension. Just like other off-road capable adventure bikes, the X-Cape gets neutral ergonomics which are meant to give the rider ample leverage when tackling technical sections of road and off-road terrain. It boasts six-point adjustable handlebars, for a perfect fit for a variety of riders.

At the heart of the 2022 X-Cape lies a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine rated for 59 horsepower, putting at a slight disadvantage against its similarly-cubed competitors. It does, however, make up for this lack of power with off-road ready Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires shod on 19-inch and 17-inch wheels front and back, respectively. On the suspension side of things, the X-Cape boasts some pretty impressive hardware. We find fully adjustable dampers at the front and back, consisting of beefy 50 mm inverted forks care of Italian suspension experts Marzocchi. The rear suspension features adjustable preload and rebound, too.

Information is prominently and legibly displayed via a large, full-color TFT display, and even offers customization options by way of four different graphic styles. It also comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to pair your smartphone and integrate a Bluetooth communicator at the same time. It also serves as the control module for the bike's electronic features such as a tire pressure sensor and switchable ABS.

The new Moto Morini X-Cape is expected to hit European showrooms in 2022, and will come in three colorways—Red Passion, Carrera White, and Smoky Anthracite. It'll be available in both the standard version, as well as a restricted, A2-compliant version for learner riders, which can subsequently be unrestricted once the rider gains a full license.