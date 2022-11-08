After Honda introduced the CB750 Hornet to the world at Intermot 2022, that naturally made us wonder if the XL750 Transalp would be next. Sure enough, EICMA, 2022 is the designated time and place that Honda Europe first acquainted the world with its newest creation.

It’s the revival of a much-loved name from the past, to be sure—but hey, nostalgia is a thing for a reason, right? The 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp is powered by the same 755cc, eight-valve, Unicam parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank that’s found in the CB750 Hornet.

It makes a claimed 90 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, with peak 75 newton-meters (55 pound-feet) of torque at 7,250 rpm. Bore and stroke are set at 87 x 63.5mm. Honda says that the Transalp’s tuning is different from the Hornet’s, geared more toward touring capabilities. Relatedly, the Transalp’s mill is mated to an assist and slipper clutch, again aimed at enhancing its touring characteristics.

The frame weighs just 18.3 kilograms (40.3 pounds), and is a steel diamond unit with an integrated subframe—no separate subframe here. Suspension consists of a 43mm Showa SFF-CA upside-down fork up front and a Pro-Link rear shock, both with adjustable preload. Braking duties are performed by a pair of two-piston calipers up front with 310mm wave discs, and a single-piston caliper and 256mm disc in the rear.

Other measurements include a rake and trail of 27-degrees and 111 mm, with a wheelbase of 1,560mm and a curb weight of 208 kilograms, or just over 458.5 pounds. Ground clearance is 210mm, and seat height is 850mm, or just under 33.5 inches.

The 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp is a throttle-by-wire machine, which also means that it comes with rider modes. How many do you get? In this case, five: Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and a fifth user-defined mode. Electronic rider aids include Honda Selectable Torque Control and Integrated Wheelie Control. Off-road ABS is a setting in the User-defined mode that allows riders to switch it off at the rear wheel as desired.

The 2023 XL750 Transalp gets full LED lighting, as well as a five-inch, full-color TFT display that’s already equipped with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System connectivity. Pair it up with your smartphone, and you’re ready to go. The XL750 Transalp also features Emergency Stop Signal tech on the rear indicators.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, and will vary by region. Please check back later for additional photos and information.