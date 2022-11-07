It’s the beginning of November, and you know what that means? EICMA is almost upon us once more, and we’ll soon see the latest and greatest that massive international OEMs have to offer—but there’s more than just that, of course. Although EICMA isn’t typically billed as a custom-centric show, there’s always room for something special—like the latest one-off creation from Turin custom shop Officine GP Design, which is about to make its debut very soon at EICMA 2022.

Based on a Ducati Diavel, the newest creation from Officine GP Design is called DIAVEL MU. According to the shop, it “represents the non plus ultra of the creativity and maniacal research” of Officine GP Design founder and CEO Luca Pozzato.

Many an artist seeks to surpass themselves with each new creation, because the challenge is usually at least half the fun. By that estimation, according to Pozzato, “we have surpassed ourselves, bringing the concept of ‘special’ to a higher level, comparable to that of supercars.”

Gallery: Officine GP Design DIAVEL MU Teaser

10 Photos

So, what’s involved in DIAVEL MU? Only the highest of high-end and bespoke componentry is involved. That includes Brembo brakes, as well as a special FG Racing girder fork that was completely machined from a single solid piece, using five-axis cutters. While Officine GP Design was responsible for the actual design of the wheels, it teamed up with wheel specialist Jonich for the creation of the finished objects.

Likewise, the double octagonal outlet exhaust is something designed by Officine GP Design, but ultimately crafted via the expertise of MCJ. A beautiful dry clutch takes pride of place in this design, of course—often seen by many Ducatisti as an essential part of a true Ducati’s soul. For this application, it was tuned specifically for Officine GP Design by STM, in order to ensure that it sounds its absolute best any time the bike is running.

Numerous other accessories were crafted for DIAVEL MU by Rizoma, the accessories specialist with a longtime relationship with Ducati. The saddle was hand-crafted by Veneto Pelletteria, and allows the owner to easily switch between the monoposto version and a two-seater in seconds if so desired.

As the pièce de résistance on this project, Officine GP Design used its special, proprietary surface treatment to protect the bike. The firm, which chooses to keep it secrets close, describes it only as involving “ceramic nanotechnologies developed by Stefano Boido, partner of the Turin atelier.”

The full DIAVEL MU creation will be unveiled at EICMA 2022, and we look forward to seeing and learning more about it at that time.