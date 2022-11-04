VMoto Soco unveiled its Stash electric motorbike at EICMA 2021. The prototype awed audiences with its 260-km (161.5-mile) range. Of course, riders would need to keep the speedo needle below 28 mph to achieve such distances, but that shouldn’t be a problem for VMoto’s intended demo: young, urban riders. After a year of anticipation, the electric mobility brand will reveal the Stash in production form, and there’s no better venue than EICMA 2022.

Per usual, when VMoto rolled out the Stash concept, it lacked design eyesores such as mirrors and blinkers. The latest promotional image released by the company indicates that the designers remedied those exemptions in the name of road legality. Aside from those regulatory additions, the Stash looks like it retains much of the prototype’s styling.

Under the hood, VMoto upgraded the concept’s 6 kW motor to an 8 kW (nominal)/15 kW (peak) unit. Thanks to a new boost mode, the Stash can reach up to 120 km/h (75 mph) while the standard mode still yields a respectable 105-km/h (65-mph) top speed. Yet, the Stash keeps its expansive frunk, linked brakes, and lightweight chassis to benefit the target audience.

The Stash isn’t VMoto’s only EICMA 2022 offering, though. The manufacturer partnered with Italian design firm Pininfarina to develop a new electric scooter. This isn’t Pininfarina’s first electric or scooter rodeo. The company recently collaborated with Helbiz and MT Productions on its e-scooter lineup.

For the VMoto project, Pininfarina focused on aerodynamics, minimizing the drag coefficients in the hopes of improving range while lowering operational temperatures. We expect Pininfarina’s 50 years of wind tunnel experience to benefit the project. Plus, a little touch of Italian design never hurt anybody, right?

Similar to the Stash, VMoto will present the Pininfarina project as a concept before it pursues further steps. The OEM will reveal the prototype to the media on November 8, 2022, before announcing it to the public on November 10, 2022. Between those two dates, the Stash will break cover on November 9, 2022.

The Stash production model may have been a long time coming, but it won’t arrive alone at EICMA 2022.