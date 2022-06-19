The Red Bull Erzbergrodeo kicked off this weekend, and it was home to some thrilling enduro action with the best riders in the world competing out on the dirt on some amazing machines.

Speaking of amazing machines, KTM's 300 EXC is a pillar of a two-stroke enduro model in Team Orange’s lineup being one of the most beloved of machines in the category thanks to its “Ready to Race” performance.

The Erzbergrodeo’s held in Austria, KTM’s home country and it would have been a shame if the brand didn’t do something a little special with the venue being so close to home.

Kailub Russel is an eight-time Grand National Cross-Country (GNCC) champion, and he was called out along with Hard Enduro Expert, Chris Birch, to have a go at the Iron Giant on KTM’s brand-new 2022 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo edition. Similar to what the brand did for the Six Days Edition EXCs, the Erzbergrodeo models feature graphic kits and KTM Power Parts that fit the racing event’s motif and ride and give the bike an edge for the extremes of hard enduro.

The video showcases the two experts taking a trip to the KTM factory in Mattighofen to pick up the two bikes. For the 2022 edition of Erzbergrodeo EXCs, KTM stuck some choice power parts on as well as grey accents that give it a unique look. Speaking of the power parts, KTM threw the catalog at the EXC for the edition, leaving you with a tricked-out bike that’s ready for pretty much anything.

2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO – RACE-FOCUSED FEATURES

// Special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics

// Frame finishing coated in racing orange

// Factory wheels with anodized hubs

// METZELER 6 DAYS EXTREME soft tire set-up

// Closed, heavy-duty handguards

// Radiator fan & radiator protectors

// CNC-machined triple clamps

// Factory seat & lightweight skid plate

// Chain guide bracket protection

// SUPERSPROX STEALTH rear sprocket

// Clutch slave cylinder protection & orange oil plug

// Front & rear pull straps

// Front brake disc guard

// Solid rear disk & disk guard

// Rear brake safety wire

// Map selector switch

The video concludes on top of the Iron Giant, likely close to the 4,800- feet ascent above sea level, and closes with a stunning view of the quarry. We would have taken in the sights a bit more if it weren’t for KTM’s “Ready to Race” tagline flashing before our eyes to remind us what machines brought the pair up there in the first place.

If you haven’t had enough enduro action on your screen, Mani Lettenbichler goes into a bit more detail about the bike in yet another video released back at the start of June.