The oldest off-road motorcycle competition on the FIM Calendar is the International Six Days Enduro, or ISDE, originally known as the International Six Days Trial. It’s indeed one of the most iconic motorsports events featuring two wheels in the dirt, with several manufacturers releasing special edition models paying homage to the Six Days Enduro.

The ISDE finds its roots in Carlisle, England, where it was first held in 1913. Since then, the event has been held almost annually, save for interruptions during the two World Wars, and much more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the world has moved on, and the 2023 International Six Days Enduro has been announced. Indeed, following the 2022 ISDE in France, excitement surrounding the rigorous enduro event is high, and the 2023 season will return to South America, marking five years since the series was last held in the region—in Viña del Mar, Chile.

This is where the paddock will be situated in San Juan, Argentina.

That’s right, San Juan, Argentina is gearing up to host the 2023 season of the International Six Days Enduro. The last time the ISDE was held in Argentina was way back in 2014, and received acclaim for its picturesque landscape and technical terrain. The 2023 season is expected to be even more exciting, especially given the growing popularity of off-road and enduro riding in recent years. It’s also because of Argentina’s natural landscape that there’s such a rich and passionate culture surrounding enduro riding in the area.

As for the exact dates of the 2023 International Six Days Enduro, be sure to mark you calendars as racing is set to commence from November 6 to 11, 2023. The paddock area will be situated on the San Juan Villicum circuit in western Argentina. Furthermore, compared to the 2014 ISDE, the organizing committee has announced several new tracks and courses, which will surely make for challenging, more exciting racing. The paddock will open its doors to participants starting October 31, 2023, to allow folks to get accustomed to the new circuit. Meanwhile, the traditional team parade is scheduled for November 4, 2023.