On December 6, 2022, Husqvarna rolled out the 2023 FC 450 Rockstar Edition. True to form, the newest iteration of this model brings some new racing components and revisions on board, from a grippier GUTS seat cover to the same FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer found on Husqvarna’s factory AMA supercross racing machines. Let’s take a look.

The 2023 FC 450 Rockstar Edition is powered by Husky’s 449.9cc four-stroke, single overhead cam, single cylinder engine, which is mated to a five-speed Pankl gearbox with quickshifter. Frame revisions offer improved anti-squat behavior, per the OEM—and as ever, more mass centralization refinements have been made.

The 48mm WP XACT upside-down front fork and WP XACT rear shock both get revised shim stack settings, which are said to improve stability at high speeds while also not negatively impacting a rider’s cornering abilities with this machine.

Gallery: 2023 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition

12 Photos

On the left handlebar, you’ll find Husqvarna’s multifunctional map switch, which allows riders to switch between two engine maps. It’s also where the quickshifter, traction control, and launch control functions can be adjusted.

Factory racing bits that come standard on the 2023 FC 450 Rockstar Edition include a set of EXCEL Takasago wheels with black anodized CNC-machined hubs, an FMF blue anodized titanium exhaust with carbon fiber end cap, CNC-machined Factory racing triple clamps, a Pro Taper handlebar, 2K Carbon composite skid plate, 2K Carbon composite front brake disc guard, Factory start device, ODI grips, GUTS Factory racing high-grip seat cover, and a lightweight, lithium ion 2.0 Ah battery to power the electric starter.

Naturally, the Rockstar racing graphics have also been revised, since this machine’s overall purpose is to be a close approximation of the machines that will participate in the upcoming 2023 AMA Supercross season. This bike is meant for competition—so if that’s your world, then this is Husqvarna’s latest entry into that arena.

The 2023 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition’s dry weight is given as 103.7 kilograms, which is about 228.6 pounds. The fuel tank holds approximately 7.2 liters of gas, which will of course increase the running order weight. Seat height is 948mm, or roughly 37.3 inches.

Pricing and availability will vary by region. In the U.S., the 2023 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available starting in February, 2023, at an MSRP of $12,199 plus $535 in freight charges. If you are located in a different region, your best bet to obtain the most accurate information about this bike’s availability is to contact your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership, which can answer any questions you may have.