Manufacturers go racing for two reasons: research & development and marketing. Most innovations born on the circuit don’t make it to us consumers for some time. Thanks to regulations, by the time we do finally get them, they’re just a shadow of the original prototype. There are exceptions, however. KTM and Husqvarna frequently release factory editions that closely match its championship-winning race rigs, and for 2021, the brand unleashes the new FC 450 Rockstar Edition with more flair and function.

Inspired by Zach Osborne’s AMA 450MX championship-winning machine, the 2021 Rockstar edition dons a sharp new black and yellow livery. With number plates on each side and touches of Husqvarna blue on the factory triple clamps, wheel hubs, and FMF 4.1 silencer, riders will certainly look the part. Pro Taper bars, ODI grips, and GUTS factory seat cover lock the pilot in the cockpit over even the most turbulent sections and Rekluse clutch cover adds instant street cred to the competition-ready dirt bike.

Underneath that trick exterior, the class-leading SOHC 450cc single still lies in the lightweight FC chassis, but this year, it earns all sorts of technological goodies. With a connectivity unit mounted to the handlebars, owners can sync their Rockstar Edition to the myHusqvarna app and change engine settings to suit the terrain and conditions. The special-edition motocrosser retains its holeshot device for 2021 and a new high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system aids launches even more.

AER technology in the WP XACT 48 mm fork soaks up all those off-road hits while staying responsive to the rider’s inputs. While the fourth-generation FC 450 Rockstar is ready to race out of the box, Husqvarna offers a Technical Accessories lineup to tailor-fit the bike to your preferences and style. Making its way to Husqvarna dealers later this month, the 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Edition availability will differ from country to country. Pricing will change based on region as well, so Husqvarna promotes contacting your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer for further details.