Every year, just in time for the holidays, KTM rolls out its latest 450 SX-F Factory Edition for the world’s consideration. A gussied-up version of the most recent 450 SX-F, the Factory Edition always packs a few nice tweaks up its sleeve. The 2021 450 SX-F Factory Edition follows the pattern nicely, so let’s take a look.

As always, Red Bull Racing graphics are derived from KTM’s AMA Supercross 450SX championship efforts. While KTM factory racer Cooper Webb rode away with the 2019 championship title, his 13 podiums and four Main Event victories in 2020 brought him the runner-up title on the bike that inspired this limited-edition Factory Edition.

The 2021 450 SX-F Factory Edition contains the elements introduced on the regular 450 SX-F back in June, 2020. Several engine tweaks result in both lighter weight and increased reliability, and the myKTM app and connectivity package now come standard on all 450 SX-Fs.

Other trick bits include an Akrapovič slip-on silencer, KTM Factory wheels, the Factory seat with Selle Della Valle stamp, an orange frame, Factory triple clamps anodized in orange, an orange rear sprocket, a composite skid plate, and a Hinson clutch cover. You also get the Factory holeshot device in the front fork, as well as a semi-floating front brake disc and a front brake disc guard.

Gallery: 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

KTM says this Factory Edition will be produced in limited numbers and sold worldwide, although it doesn’t specify exactly how limited those numbers will be. In any case, if you’re interested, they’re rolling out to authorized KTM dealers in December, 2020. MSRP is $11,299, which is $1,100 over the MSRP of the 2021 450 SX-F. Contact your local KTM dealer for information regarding when you’ll be able to check one out in person.