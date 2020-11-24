Calling all KTM Duke riders! Your favorite Austrian OEM is holding a contest to find the Ultimate Duke Rider from all across the globe. Are you the best of the best at riding orange? If so, you may want to participate, because you could win some pretty cool prizes.

KTM is running this contest via an official online entry form you fill out, combined with an Instagram campaign. If you think you have what it takes to be the Ultimate Duke Rider, you’ll need to upload photos and/or videos on your Instagram account that show the world what you’ve got. Your caption should start with “I’m the #UltimateDukeRider because …" and go from there.

From all entries received, KTM will select regional finalists who will move on to a voting round that determines the Ultimate Duke Rider title. As you may guess, the grand prize does include some travel. Since times are as strange as they are, Team Orange included language saying that “all prizes will be subject to availability, racing activities, and traveling possibilities.”

Those prizes include:

Exclusive, personalized KTM PowerWear

A dedicated KTM.com feature that tells the world your story

A private visit to the inner sanctum at KTM HQ, with flights and accommodations included

An Orange MotoGP VIP experience at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg

A tour of the epic KTM Motohall

A track day experience with some racing legends

When you fill out the form, it asks you for some pretty basic, expected stuff. Name, email, country, Instagram handle, which Duke you ride, and why you think you’re the Ultimate Duke Rider. Signing up for this contest also signs you up to receive KTM promotional emails, and there’s a checkbox indicating that you understand and agree to receive those materials, as well as one indicating that you’ve read and agree to the terms and conditions.

Strangely, the contest duration isn’t listed on the main page—it's tucked away in the Terms and Conditions. You must be at least 18 years of age to enter, and the contest runs from Monday, November 16 through Sunday, December 20, 2020. If you think you have what it takes, it’s time to put up your Dukes on IG.