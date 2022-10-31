Do you have a special kid in your family who would absolutely love the chance to experience San Diego Supercross live and in person? If that’s you, and you live in Australia, then Husqvarna has a contest in 2022 that you may want to learn more about.

If you’re planning on getting a kid a Husqvarna eDrive electric balance bike for the holidays, then so much the better. Each Husky eDrive purchase between now and December 23, 2022 gets a family the chance to win an extremely special VIP experience to see the 2023 San Diego Supercross event in person.

The full Husqvarna prize pack includes flights for two adults and one child from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city to Los Angeles, California, U.S. Once they’ve arrived, the winners also get five nights of accommodation, transfers (to/from the airport, hotel, and event venue), and three San Diego Supercross VIP Suite tickets for the event.

To enter, bikes must be purchased from authorized Husqvarna Australia dealers. Both the Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive bikes qualify for this contest. Winners are responsible for ensuring they have their passport and any necessary visa information in order prior to travel. Winners are also responsible for any additional expenses beyond those stipulated in the official terms and conditions that Husqvarna spells out, which we’ll link to in our Sources.

Entrants must be residents of Australia, and must also be 18 years or older to enter. Employees of the contest promotor, Husqvarna, its dealerships, and related bodies, as well as their immediate families, are ineligible to participate.

Final dates and times of the 2023 San Diego Supercross event have not yet been announced as of October 31, 2022. However, that information is expected to be available sometime in January, 2023. The official prize draw will take place on December 24, 2022, and Husqvarna will email the winner on December 25, 2022. The winner must respond no later than 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, or else Husqvarna will move on to an unclaimed prize draw.

The winner’s name will officially be made public on Husqvarna Australia’s Facebook page within 10 business days of the prize drawing, and will remain published on that page for at least 28 days afterward.