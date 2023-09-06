On September 5, 2023, SSR Motorsports and QJMotor officially announced that SSR is now the exclusive US distributor for all QJMotor motorcycles and scooters. QJMotor, which is also alternatively known as Qianjiang and Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Company, makes a number of street motorcycles for various markets around the world.

QJMotor, if you recall, is also the parent company of Benelli in 2023—which further solidifies the math behind SSR Motorsports becoming its official US distributor. Motorbikes under the QJ Motor brand began sales in the US earlier in 2023.

As of September 6, 2023, the QJMotor US website lists a total of nine motorcycle and scooter models as being currently available in the American market. On the motorcycle side, this includes the SRF135, SRV300, SRK400, SRK400RR, SRV550, SRK700, and SRT750X. On the scooter side, there are two options: the VPS50 and the LTR150.

In the official press release heralding this distribution announcement, the number given is 11 models—meaning that two are not yet listed on the QJ Motor US website. Prices currently listed range from an MSRP of $1,999 for the VPS50 scooter up to $8,599 for the SRT750X adventure motorcycle. The bikes come with 12-month, 12,000-mile limited warranty coverage in the US market.

A quick perusal of the SSR Motorsports Dealer Locator shows that a QJMotor-specific search is already available. In my area, I had to widen the search to a 100-mile radius to find QJMotor dealers even somewhat nearby—though that may, of course, change in the future. As with all dealer locator tools, your own mileage and proximity to any dealers will most certainly vary based on your location.

Does this mean that we can eventually look forward to seeing the QJMotor SRK 800 RR take to US roads somewhere in the not-too-distant future? As with all OEMs that sell internationally, not all bikes will necessarily be offered in all markets. That said, it’s certainly a possibility—and one that may or may not be impacted by how well the QJMotor models that are already available in the US are selling.

Don’t forget, QJMotor also collaborated with Harley-Davidson on the X350 and X500 that are about to make their way to Australia in December 2023. While it’s unlikely that we’ll see those two bikes launched in the US market, it’s still an interesting piece of information to keep in the back of your mind.