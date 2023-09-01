It’s official: The 2024 Harley-Davidson X350 and X500 models are on their way to Australia. After the QJ-motors-built small-displacement machines first made an appearance in China earlier in 2023, they’re now ready to roll out in other markets where small- and mid-displacement machines are already popular.

Keep in mind, they’re not to be confused with the Bajaj-built Harley-Davidson X440, which launched in India over the July 4, 2023, weekend. Incidentally, although Harley-Davidson India has a section on its site for the “Harley-Davidson X” category, so far only the X440 is listed on that page.

Creating an entire category strongly suggests that there will be more than one item in that category, but neither the X350 nor the X500 have launched in that market yet, as of September 1, 2023. H-D Australia also has a “Harley-Davidson X” category, which so far only lists the X350 and X500.

In any case, here’s what to expect from both the X350 and the X500, which are scheduled to roll out in Australian dealerships in December 2023.

2024 Harley-Davidson X350 Specs

The X350 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 353cc parallel twin engine that makes a claimed 36 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, alongside 31 newton-meters (just under 23 pound-feet) of torque at 7,000 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are performed by a 41mm upside down fork with rebound adjustability in the front, and an oil and gas rear shock with rebound and preload adjustability. Wheels are 17-inch cast aluminum units wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST rubber. LED lighting all around is standard.

Wheelbase is 1,410 millimeters (just over 55.5 inches), rake is 24.8 degrees, and trail is 140mm (about 5.5 inches). Seat height is 777mm (about 30.6 inches). Curb weight is 195 kilograms, or about 430 pounds.

2024 Harley-Davidson X500 Specs

The X500 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 400cc parallel twin engine that makes a claimed 47 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, alongside 46 newton-meters (about 33.9 pound-feet) of torque at 6,000 rpm. Just like the X350, it’s mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are performed by a 50mm upside-down front fork with rebound adjustability, along with an oil and gas rear shock with rebound and preload adjustability. Just like the X350, the X500 also rolls on 17-inch cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tires. LED lighting comes standard.

Wheelbase is 1,485mm (about 58.46 inches), rake is 24.5 degrees, and trail is 100.4mm (about 3.9 inches). Seat height is 820mm (about 32.2 inches). Curb weight is listed at 208 kg, or about 458.5 pounds.

Colors, Availability, and Pricing

Both the 2024 Harley-Davidson X350 and the X500 will be available in Australia in December 2023. Four color choices are on the menu for both bikes at launch: Dramatic Black, Dynamic Orange, Supersonic Silver, and Pearl White.

Pricing for the X350 starts at $8,495 Australian, which is equivalent to about $5,492 USD as of September 1, 2023. Choose the X500 instead, and pricing starts at $11,495 Australian, which is about $7,418 USD as of September 1, 2023. Both bikes fall into Australia’s Learner-Approved Motorcycle Scheme, commonly abbreviated as LAMS.