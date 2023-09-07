Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette is known for challenging the norm when it comes to e-mobility in India. Instead of focusing solely on practicality and utility, the brand hinges on preserving the look and feel of a traditional motorcycle by providing it with impressive performance and styling.

Despite being a relatively new player in the EV scene, the brand's F77 electric motorcycle has already managed to make its way into the record books. One of its earliest customers, Baala Manikandan, decided to go on a long journey aboard his Ultraviolette F77. Covering a distance of 4,204 miles (6,727 kilometers), Manikandan traveled across 14 states starting his journey from Chennai and ending in Bengaluru. He managed to complete the journey in just 22 days, meaning his average daily distance was equivalent to 191 miles (305 kilometers).

Following his epic journey, Manidkandan and Ultraviolette made it to both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, as the first electric motorcycle in the region to cover such a distance in a short amount of time. Manikandan's journey started on May 21, 2023, and was riddled with challenges along the way. From uneven terrain, to all types of weather, the bike handled it like a champ. According to reports, temperatures went as high as 113ºF (45º Celsius) and as low as 5ºF (-15º Celsius). He concluded his ride on June 12, 2023.

According to Manikandan, he used the bike's Combat Mode the most often in his journey, which is the mid-setting in terms of performance. For reference, the bike has three power modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. According to Ultraviolette, Manikandan was able to save approximately 71 gallons (270 liters) of fuel over the course of his journey. Manikandan spent a total of just Rs 400 (less than $5 USD) in the charging of the electric motorcycle.

The Ultraviolette F77 is one of the hottest new electric motorcycles in India, and flaunts an impressive array of technology. It has a top speed of 95 miles per hour (152 kilometers per hour) thanks to a powerful mid-mounted electric motor. According to the company, it provides a real-world range of 192 miles (307 kilometers) on a single charge. Even more impressively, Ultraviolette offers an eight-year warranty on the bike.