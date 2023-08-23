New Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Launched In India

Indian electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette has captured the attention of enthusiasts all over the world with its F77 electric naked bike. Defying the convention of utilitarian electric scooters and commuter motorcycles, the F77 features sporty, futuristic styling complemented by impressive performance similar to that of a 300cc to 400cc gasoline-powered motorbike.

As of now, the bike is still only available in India, nevertheless, Ultraviolette continues to expand its model range, and has just introduced the F77 Space Edition. The limited-edition electric motorcycle sits at the top of the range in terms of features and performance, and understandably so, as only 10 of them will ever see the light of day.

In terms of overall styling and design, the F77 Space Edition is very much the same as the F77 Recon and Standard models. It retains the same sharp and edgy bodywork, angular LED headlight, and large front fairings that house the bike's electronic inner workings. Nevertheless, the Space Edition stands out with its unique colorway of Cosmic White, featuring a two-tone finish of white and orange. Indeed, the otherworldly colorway makes the F77 Space Edition look like it came from a Star Wars set, matching in color with the lovable droid BB8.

Ultraviolette says that it used aerospace-grade materials for the F77 Space Edition's construction. This includes 7075-grade aluminum for the motorcycle's body, as well as special UV-resistant paint. Furthermore, the special-edition bike receives an aluminum key. On the technology side of the equation, the F77 is equipped with fast-charging capabilities, a five-inch TFT display, multiple ride modes, Wi-Fi connectivity, Smartphone pairing, and navigation as standard.

As for performance, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition features a slight bump in power versus the standard version, with a 30.2 kilowatt motor dishing out about 40 horsepower and 100 Newton-meters (about 70 foot-pounds) of torque. Spread evenly all across the rev range, expect the bike to rocket to a top speed of 152 kilometers per hour, or about 95 miles per hour. The F77 Space Edition's batteries provide the bike with an impressive range of 307 kilometers (192 miles) on a single charge. It's important to note, however, that real-world range will vary depending on your riding style, terrain, and road conditions.

In terms of pricing and availability, don't expect to be able to get your hands on one of these, as only 10 of them will be produced. Furthermore, it's priced at Rs 560,000, or about $6,742 USD – more than Rs 100,000 ($1,200 USD) more than the Recon version. For reference, the standard F77 starts at Rs 380,000, or about $4,575 USD – pretty good value, all things considered.