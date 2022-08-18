Ultraviolette Is Now Ready To Launch The F77 Electric Motorcycle

Ultraviolette Automotive recently conducted a private test ride of the highly anticipated F77 electric motorcycle in India. The production-ready version of the F77 was on display during the test ride of this futuristic-looking, performance-oriented electric motorbike at the TAAL Aerodrome in Tamil Nadu, India, in advance of its public release in the market

In July, 2022, the company announced that the production ready version of the Ultraviolette F77 was just in the horizon. Now, just a little over a month following the announcement, the Indian electric startup seems ready to launch a full-blown campaign surrounding the upcoming electric motorcycle. In an article by Indian motorcycling publication BikeWale, beginning in September 2022, Ultraviolette will launch the public test drives of this product, the company confirmed. The organization continued by saying that it has received over 65,000 pre-order inquiries from 190 different nations.

One of the most exciting brands of electric vehicles in India, in the opinion of many EV aficionados, is Ultraviolette. While many other Indian manufacturers concentrate on producing ultra-cheap, budget-friendly two-wheelers, Ultraviolette approaches the market with a focus on performance. The forthcoming F77 has performance numbers comparable to a 400- to 500-cc internal-combustion motorcycle.

According to Ultraviolette, the F77 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 94 miles per hour. These are by no means as good as top-tier electric vehicles from brands like Energica and even Zero, but when used in India's congested metropolitan streets, they perform admirably. Range-wise, the F77 prototype that was first unveiled in 2019 had a range of 81 to 94 miles; it is anticipated that the bike's improvements will now increase these numbers to more than 125 miles.

Now that it's confirmed that the Ultraviolette F77 is indeed ready for production, it won't be surprising if initial deliveries of the highly anticipated electric motorbike would begin before the end of 2022. We previously reported that the initial production number for the F77 was limited to 15,000 units, with the company set to adjust its production planning should demand for the bike prove to be strong. Well, given just how many people seem to be interested in the bike, it won't be surprising if these figures will soon change.