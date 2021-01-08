November of 2019 seems like an almost unfathomably long time ago. Still, that’s the last time we heard from Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette. That’s when the firm unveiled its extremely striking F77 design for the first time, as well as a respectable spec sheet.

Unfortunately for both Ultraviolette and the rest of the world, 2020 came in a couple of months later and we all know how that went. As you might guess, the company’s plans for its official F77 launch was delayed. Now that 2021 is underway, the company is cautiously back at it and sharing this on-road testing video with the world.

In this video, Ultraviolette founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam takes the F77 out for a handful of runs, including one with a pillion passenger and a few items loaded into the side cases. The bike tested looks quite sleek, and the hard side cases flow nicely with the lines of the fairings.

Handily, the video displays weights for the rider, passenger, and luggage—so you get a better sense of what’s involved. Rider weight is 75 kg (or about 165 pounds), passenger is 80 kg (or about 176 pounds), and luggage is 20 kg (or 44 pounds). While it would have been nice to hear a little more of the bike’s actual sounds instead of music, particularly after loading it up with the added weight of both a passenger and luggage, we still get to witness how nimble and agile it looks in various road situations.

The bike looks sure-footed, both on straights and through corners, as well as with or without a passenger. Subramanian spoke with Express Drives, and told them that the new F77 launch is currently scheduled to happen sometime in Q3 of 2021. Pricing is expected to be Rs 3 lakh, or around $4,089. There’s absolutely zero mention at the time of writing of any intention to launch the F77 outside of India, but if we learn differently in the future, we’ll let you know.