The wait is finally/almost over. HJC Europe has finally listed the HJC RPHA 12, complete with a 360-degree view, a carbon version, and an initial batch of graphics.

Fans of the South Korean brand may cling on to their RPHA 11s, and that’s fair because it’s one of the best values for money out there. That all might change as there is a new lid in the lineup, the RPHA 12. It is still a single visor helmet, but with key updates that address some of its predecessor's shortcomings and its safety rating. We guessed that the HJC 31 gave us a hint as to what the 12 would look like, but it appears as if HJC has stuck closer to the 11 more than going forward as they did with the RPHA 31.

The HJC RPHA 12’s shell features Premium Integrated Matrix Evo (PIM-Evo). The shell is an improvement over the previous generation of HJC products, and it still uses a carbon-aramid hybrid and natural fiber shell for “enhanced Shock-Resistant performance, more comfort, and lightness.”

As for the shape of the shell, the intake vents are still triangular and still in the same spots as the RPHA 11. Apart from that, the shell is mostly the same shape as the outgoing model, but with a few key upgrades, tweaks, and targeted overhauls that may make this an objectively better helmet by a good margin over the old RPHA 11, at least on paper.

One of the complaints that I and a few other RPHA 11 owners had about the model was that the visor mechanism would wear out after a good amount of use. The HJC RPHA 12, however, changes up the visor completely, going with a new HJ-42 visor which uses a new Pivot Ratchet that provides enhanced movement and sealing according to the brand.

The folks over at Hong Jin Crown also updated the venting scheme while keeping things rather familiar for long-time HJC RPHA 11 fans. The 12 gets an updated chin, forehead, and brow vent, however, the lid loses some exhaust vents that come out through the side. In total, there are four intake and three exhaust vents. Other than that, the familiar spoiler from the RPHA 11 is back and slightly updated and tweaked, and HJC still maintains that this helmet has an “aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds.”

Other features in this helmet include a wide eye port, an emergency release cheek pad system, an interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric and moisture wicking, and also a free Pinlock 120 anti-fog insert, a dark smoke visor, a chin curtain, and a breath deflector.

With the helmet, and all the goodies in the back, the helmet goes for 479.90 EUR for solids, 549.90 EUR for graphics, and 629.90 EUR for the carbon version. There are four graphic options for now which include Ottin, Lawin, Spasso, and Enoth. Being the RPHA 11 successor, we can expect more graphics for this helmet to come out in the near future, which will definitely include any of HJC’s licensed projects. If you can’t spot a graphic that you like right now, stay tuned, though the Carbon is likely going to be a very enticing option.

Availability in the U.S. is still not yet all there. Revzilla is one of the first online retailers Stateside that have the RPHA 12 ready for sale for $479.99 USD. No graphic options or a carbon variant yet, but it’ll likely cost about as much as the prices in Europe.