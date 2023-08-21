Retro helmets are rarely this sorted, rarely this good, and rarely this anticipated. With a market so saturated by all the same options over and over again in different colorways, it’s hard not to get excited when HJC decides to make one themselves.

HJC Helmets has long been one of my favorites when it comes to quality, style, and value for money. Across the board, there is an HJC model that I can recommend to just about any rider shopping at almost any budget. The brand has found its way onto the heads of many riders who appreciate the quality that the brand can offer, and currently, I have quite a number of Hong-Jin-Crowns (HJCs) in my possession. From the i10 to the RPHA 11, to the RPHA 1, and to the i50, the V10 is the latest lid in my rotation from the South Korean helmet maker.

I’ve grown tired of seeing Arai Rapide Neos/Concept-Xs, Shoei Glamsters, AGV X3000s, and not to mention Bell Bullitts and its cheap copies on helmet racks in stores. I’m not a fan of the overpriced designer helmets either from Ruby, Quart, and Hedon namely because I’ve always been a value-conscious, safety-conscious, and noise-conscious rider. It’s not that any of the helmets I’ve mentioned are bad per se (save maybe for the Bell Bullitt, I’m sorry), but a helmet built for today’s market needs today’s technology and safety ratings, something that other brands updated for, and what HJC has built the V10 around. I might get tired of seeing this helmet, but if I do see it it will be for a good reason. Let me preface the rest of the review and say that this is definitely a helmet that you should consider picking up right off the bat for the price of $330 USD.

Retro Aesthetic, Modern Construction

When HJC first revealed the V10, I was immediately sold. HJC hit the nail on the head with this design in my opinion, as it takes cues from other classic-style auto racing helmets (think Simpson, a bit of Biltwell, and a bit of Arai) but put an HJC twist to it with motorcycling in mind. The result is a helmet that is distinct, striking, and interesting to look at regardless of what style of retro motorcycle you may have.

The chin has a nice shape to it with six round vents in the front that give it a distinct and rather fun look. The forehead has two vents that are switchable, there is an applied HJC emblem on the side and no sticker, and the visor hinge also has a bit of retro flare as well. HJC has managed to clamp down on the details that make a retro helmet so desirable for many riders, and it’s one that I find hard to critique. The details are spot-on, and perhaps the only complaint that I have is the lack of a proper exhaust vent, but that’s about it.

Other than that, the helmet comes in at just 1,380 grams or just 3.0 pounds. This helmet is a properly lightweight lid that even comes close to the other light helmets in my collection, which can be attributed to the fact that it is a single-visor lid with a fiberglass shell. Even if the helmet’s visor is quite substantial, its build quality is solid, and its safety rating is up to date, the helmet is notably light in a size medium, which is the second shell size in the size run. The split happens after XS and S, while M and L share the same shell, and finally, XL and beyond have the largest shell size. If you have a small head, you can expect this helmet to be lighter still.

Interior Design and Quality

With the shell being so good, I have a few comments about the interior. Being accustomed to the brand, it surprised me when I first tried the V10 on. The fit is more relaxed compared to other HJCs with a wide opening and cheek pads that are not as tight as I have come to expect. This is definitely a more lifestyle-oriented helmet and one that riders with a wide face will be comfortable in with minimal break-in.

It’s also apparent that HJC didn’t go with a full moisture-wicking fabric for its comfort liner, and instead opted for a velour-like material in the headliner, and cheek pads with a rougher texture compared to its road helmets. I see that HJC was going for a more lifestyle approach when designing this helmet, so the fit and the materials meet my expectations as the lid is more geared toward a casual riding crowd. However, the material may tend to get quite toasty, but the more casual fit of the helmet allows things to stay fresh inside.

I wished that the cheek pads would wrap around my jawline better and it sits on top of my cheeks unlike other HJC helmets, however, I still feel rather secure in the helmet. You could say that it’s way less serious compared to my other HJCs, which it is, but I really do wish that the helmet would envelop my jaw instead of sitting right on top of my cheeks. My nitpick is based on my own preference, and yours may vary.

Modern Safety and Other Features

The V10 is equipped with the latest ECE 22.06 standard, which is something that not all retro helmets currently have. Big brands have gone through the certification process for the new standard offering up helmets with a few additional improvements, but HJC specifically developed this helmet to meet current ECE standards so the helmet is as good as it gets for the new rules set by the European Commission.

Apart from that, we get deep speaker pockets for comms systems and the option to install an integrated Smart HJC system, the likes of which I’ve never used as I stick to Cardo Systems’ units on all of my lids.

Another feature that is a surprising addition to this retro-style lid is the emergency-release cheek pads. Being a retro helmet, having quick-release pads is a very welcome safety feature for the helmet and one that I think should be standard on all models from all brands just in case.

On the Bike

Most HJCs are wind tunnel tested, but this helmet skipped the tunnel test according to my local distributor. This news raised a few alarm bells in my head. During my testing, I found that the helmet let in a noticeable amount of wind noise while traveling at 50 miles per hour. A lot of noise came through at 60 miles per hour, and I did struggle with this lid at over 70 miles per hour. Road-going HJCs in general tend to be decently quiet, but this was a rather noisy lid. With the pads being as relaxed as they were. I am a bit disappointed, but it’s expected given that it’s retro.

Still, the helmet was built to look good first and be a decent performer everywhere else. As far as aerodynamics and venting are concerned, however, it’s more than decent enough compared to the other retro helmets out there. The six vents on the chin bar are separated into two groups. The bottom four holes vent to your face while the upper two vent to the visor. The forehead vents let a decent amount of air in, but the channels carved into the impact liner aren’t super deep so the top of your head gets just enough venting. There are no venturi exhaust vents on this helmet, so air evacuates out through to the nape of your neck. Considering that this is a more premium helmet as well, I appreciated that HJC threw a Pinlock 70 insert for free inside the box.

However, being a retro-style helmet, I’m willing to let some of its shortcomings go. The lid is still more aerodynamic compared to other retro helmets, it has functional vents that actually go somewhere other than just your face, and it’s got exceptional visibility through its large aperture. In fact, I was also able to fit a pair of goggles in the eye-port which leads me to believe that this helmet can be used for actual scramblers in a pinch. Without the goggles, however, the view while wearing this helmet is immense, and love how my peripheral vision is not impeded in any way.

I think as a helmet for performance riding, it’s not a good fit, but for around-town stuff, or for looking good, or perhaps for more relaxed rides and riders, it performs well, vents well enough at low speeds, and is well-designed. I can argue that this helmet allows you to feel more of the world around you while you ride, but that’s a bit of a reach considering that it’s a bit noisy at speed.

Conclusion

No helmet is perfect but the HJC V10 is very decent for the price. In typical Hong Jin fashion, the V10 takes the fight to its higher-priced rivals offering the same if not better quality at a price point that is substantially lower. At $330 USD for the solid colors, and compared to (in my opinion) overpriced Bell Bullitts and some other retro helmets, the V10 will be my choice.

For context, the Bullitt may be stylish but is overpriced for the performance it offers at over $400 USD. The only helmet that gets relatively close is the AGV X-3000, but that helmet employs an old-fashioned design so consider that when comparing its ride performance with the HJC V10.

Gallery: Gear Review: HJC V10

40 Photos

What else? Well the MT Helmets Jarama which I reviewed alongside the V10 may be a good and quieter option for about half the price depending on what retailer you go with, but it’s nowhere near as light, good-looking, or as well-built as the V10. Other than that, the Biltwell Lanesplitter isn’t in the same league as the HJC in pretty much all aspects.

With all those rival models listed off, this is currently the best choice for the money in my opinion. It’s only the Shoei Glamster or the Arai Rapide Neo/Concept-X that holds a candle to the V10, and those are the big fishes in the pond that HJC needs to reel in. It’s about time that HJC made a retro-style lid, and it’s a darned good one.