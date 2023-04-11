Gear Review: HJC i71 Full Face Helmet

Those of you who have read my work know that I am a big believer in investing in safety, whether it's in riding skills, gear, or motorcycle maintenance. Helmets are, of course, an absolute necessity. Certainly, you don't have to spend more than $500 on a stylish and protective helmet. HJC's newest i71 touring helmet, designed to be the successor to the renowned i70, is a prime example of this.

It goes without saying that I have a rather strong admiration for HJC. They do, after all, claim to be the "Number One in the World," and with such a diverse range of helmets, this may very well be true. That being said, the new i71 is the newest HJC gear to grace my wardrobe, as well as one of the newest helmets to be released by HJC. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at this new touring helmet and see if it has what it takes to go the distance.

A premium look and feel

Initial impressions of the i71, like with other HJC lids, were quite positive. I couldn't help but think of the immensely popular (and costly) Shoei GT-Air. Yeah, the HJC i71 has a similar feeling in the sense that its curved lines and numerous vents give it a considerably more expensive appearance and feel; far finer than its P12,800 – that's about $235 USD – price tag suggests. Moreover, the matte black coating on my helmet looked beautiful and well-crafted.

In terms of build quality and fit and finish, the HJC i71 easily outperforms the HJC i70. The vents open and close precisely, and the visor mechanism is both flexible and accurate. I did, however, groan when I saw it was designed just for the HJC Smart Communication system, as I've been a long-time Cardo user. But, with some creative thinking I was able to install my Cardo PackTalk Black without runing the helmet's aesthetic.

An accommodating interior

Going on to the interior of the helmet, it's evident that HJC wants to punch above its weight class, or price bracket. The pads are voluminous and fit my face well. For comparison, I wear a size Large in all HJC helmets, and the same is true for the i71. It's worth mentioning, though, that this helmet is designed for those with long oval heads, so you might want to size up, especially if your head shape leans more towards intermediate to round oval.

Because it is a touring helmet, the HJC i71 has a drop-down sun visor. It's worth noting that the drop-down visor is adjustable in terms of how far it descends away from your face. Hence, if your nose is more pointed than others, you may pull the visor forward without worrying about it rubbing on your nose. Last but not least, the i71 has a quick-release micrometric clasp that makes donning and removing the helmet a breeze.

Engineered to meet the most stringent safety regulations

Given that the i71 comes from a respectable manufacturer like HJC, there's no doubting that the helmet was built to stringent standards. The i71, for example, complies with the most recent ECE R22.06 standard. As a result, overall build quality is much improved because each size matches to a single shell size. In case you missed it, the amended standard, ECE R22.06, assigns greater priority to the rotational force caused by crashes.

As a result, the EPS liner has been upgraded, and shell and helmet sizes are precisely matched to ensure that the helmet's safety is optimized for each specific size. In the case of the i71, this is most likely why the helmet seems and feels considerably more compact than its predecessor. It's also fairly light, all things considered, weighing in at just 1,700 grams in a size Large. In terms of on-road performance, the HJC i71 is rather quiet in the city, so much so that earplugs are unnecessary. On the highway, though, the helmet allows some wind noise through, so earplugs may still be beneficial, especially if your motorbike of choice is a naked bike with no wind protection, as mine is.

Denouement

Gear Review: HJC i71 Full Face Helmet

8 Photos

It goes without saying that HJC improves its goods year after year, and the i71 is no exception. It's hard to believe that the i71 is still HJC's mid-tier product, considering it's plainly made to a far better level than its predecessor. Ultimately, the i71 may be HJC's greatest all-rounder helmet due to its adaptability, breathability, drop-down visor, and reasonably lightweight construction. Because it complies with the most recent ECE R22.06 safety standard, it is also one of the safest lids on the market.