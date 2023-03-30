I have a strong appreciation for gear that’s both affordable and protective, and when it comes to helmets, it’s really hard to beat HJC when it comes to value for money. HJC is one of the most popular helmet manufacturers in the world. They're known for being super reliable and providing great protection, so you can ride with confidence.

Having said that, HJC recently revamped its model range to comply with the latest ECE R22.06 standard. Along with the update came a selection of new helmets which were evolutions of HJC’s already established product lines. The brand’s newest entry-level model is the C10, a full-face helmet with a sporty touch.

This helmet is designed to be the successor to the popular HJC CS-15 in the Asian and European markets, a helmet which I wrote a detailed review on a couple of years ago. This time around, I was lucky to be one of the first in the Philippines to get my hands on one, so I thought it would be an opportune time to write a review about this affordable yet capable helmet.

A Strong First Impression

Unboxing the HJC C10 revealed that the Korean helmet company has made significant improvements in terms of quality and fit and finish. The CS-15 was already extremely well-built, with remarkable build quality for its price point, and the C10 is no exception – it even goes a step beyond in terms of overall build quality. Nevertheless, comparing it to fancy helmets is like comparing apples to oranges, as in terms of fit and finish, it's evident that the C10 was built to fit a price point. Still, the helmet looks to be worth way more than its asking price, which is typical of HJC build quality.

The wide chin vent on the front does a good job of funneling air into the lid. The easily handled intakes at the top, as well as the heat extractors at the back, contribute to the C10's exceptional ventilation. Yet, there is one point of contention for me, and that is the helmet's visor. The C10's visor detents are much larger than the CS-15's, and opening the visor to the first detent – particularly useful when riding through densely populated urban centers – provides a hole wide enough to allow bugs and debris in while riding.

Impressive On The Inside And The Outside

Things are definitely much better quality inside the helmet than they were previously. The C10 has a soft and comfy inner liner that is fluffy and supple. The built-in chin curtain is also considerably more comfortable, and the pads are constructed very compactly, resulting in a tight fit. One thing I've always liked about HJC is that their size is consistent across all of their models. I'm a size L in the CS-15, C70, i70, and now the C10, and the fit has always been great. One thing to keep in mind concerning HJC helmets is that they break in over time, so don't be too concerned if your brand new HJC helmet is a little on the snug side.

The inner lining of the HJC C10 is easily detachable and washable for increased durability. I placed a Cardo PackTalk Black on my helmet, and the C10, like HJC's other helmets, comes with cutouts for the speakers, making it simple to add your preferred communications system in just a matter of minutes. Interior ventilation is provided through cutouts in the EPS foam that link to vents on the exterior of the helmet. It's no surprise that it keeps your head cool when you're on the go.

On The Road

When it comes to performance and safety, it's difficult to doubt the dependability of a well-known brand like HJC. Fortunately, I didn't have to test if the C10 performs a decent job of protecting your head in the case of an accident, but we can be confident that the new helmet is one of the safest on the market, since it meets the most recent ECE 22.06 criteria. For example, the revised helmet standard takes into consideration the rotational force caused by crashes. As a consequence, the EPS liner has been modified, as have the shell and helmet sizes, ensuring that the helmet's safety is optimum according to the size of the helmet.

In the case of the C10, this is most likely why the helmet appears and feels significantly smaller than its predecessor. It's also incredibly light for a helmet this affordable, weighing in at just 1,550 grams in size Large. Nevertheless, because the C10 is still a relatively new model on the market, aftermarket visors are not currently available as of this writing. Because it lacks a drop-down visor, you'll need to bring a pair of sunglasses with you for sunny rides. Fortunately, the cheek pads of the helmet are eyewear-compatible.

Denouement

When compared to its predecessor, the CS-15, it is clear that the C10 is more than a worthy successor to this economical helmet. Nevertheless, even when comparing the entry-level options of other companies in the same price range, such as LS2, Bell Helmets, and even Shark, I believe the HJC C10 is superior in terms of features. HJC has taken everything we love about the CS-15 and made it safer, lighter, and more sporty in terms of technology. The C10 costs roughly P5,500 ($100 USD) in the Philippines, and it's difficult to go wrong with this helmet.