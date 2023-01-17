Korean helmet manufacturer HJC is hard at work on updating its current lineup. The brand didn’t just replace its CS-15 model with the new C10 but also introduced new lids like the retro-styled V10 and new RPHA variants (RPHA 31, 71, and 91). Europe’s ECE 22.06 helmet regulations motivated HJC to launch many of its revised and new models. That’s also the case when it comes to the i71 full-face helmet.

Succeeding the i70, the refreshed sport-touring lid favors an advanced polycarbonate shell. In the process, HJC also reshapes the helmet’s crown vent to flow more air to the rider with an enlarged intake. Another duct at the chin bar only improves airflow while a rear extractor maintains maximum ventilation.

Inside, the i71 features a sweat-wicking liner that’s removable and washable. A breath deflector, chin curtain, and micro-metric buckle add to the helmet’s comfort accommodations. HJC knows that sport-touring riders need to adapt to changing conditions, and the new visor system delivers all the adjustability needed for open-road travels.

A new Push/Eject (P/E) locking mechanism optimizes safety yet users can easily lift the shield with gloves. The i71 also comes with an HJ-38 Pinlock-ready lens in clear and mirrored finishes along with a Pinlock (DKS466) insert. The new three-position HJ-V12 drop-down sunscreen offers 10mm of adjustability (5mm intervals) for an even more personalized fit.

Sport-touring riders can equip the i71 for the long haul with second-generation HJC Smart communicators including the 21B and 50B models. The gearmaker offers the ECE 22.06-approved helmet in three different shell sizes spanning the XS-XXL size range.

The i71 comes in seven solid colors (pearl white, semi-flat pearl white, nardo gray, semi-flat anthracite, semi-flat titanium, semi-flat black, and metal black). The full-face lid still carries on the i70’s affordability, however, thanks to its €229.90 (~$250 USD) price tag.