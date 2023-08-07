HJC Unveils RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special Race Helmet

On May 14, 2023, the MotoGP hit the iconic circuit at Le Mans for the 1,000th time. The iconic racing circuit has been home to some of the most epic racing we’ve seen for more than a century, and continues to be a mainstay in the world of racing. To commemorate and pay homage to the milestone, HJC has released a special edition helmet – a replica of the special helmet worn by Fabio Quartararo during the 2023 French GP.

Dubbed the HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special, this helmet is based on HJC’s highly acclaimed RPHA 1 helmet, the brand’s first FIM homologated race helmet. We previously released a review of this sporty helmet, and it goes without saying that it’s by far the best performance-focused helmet HJC has released to date. Naturally, the Quartararo Le Mans Special is adorned in the former world champion’s home colors of blue, white, and red. On the top of the helmet, Fabio Quartararo’s iconic devil logo, as well as the number 20 with the zero stylized with devil horns, makes it clear who this lid belongs to.

As for the technical details of the HJC RPHA 1, it features HJC’s newest PIM Plus fiber construction for the outer shell. Consisting of carbon fiber infused with hybrid fiberglass, the shell guarantees extremely light weight, rigidity, and impact absorption and dissipation. Furthermore, the internal multi-density EPS liner paired to interchangeable cheek pads of all sizes ensure a perfect fit further optimizing safety. Apart, of course, from conforming to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standards, the RPHA 1 is also the first and only FIM-homologated helmet in HJC’s lineup today.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new HJC RPHA 1 Quartararo Le Mans Special helmet commands a premium. In Europe, it’s priced at 999.99 Euros, amounting to about $1,100 USD – much more than the standard helmet’s 699-Euro ($768 USD) retail price. Furthermore, it’s compatible with aftermarket accessories such as a 2D tinted screen for 70 Euros ($77 USD), or a 2D iridium screen for 80 Euros ($88 USD). There’s no word just yet about pricing and availability of the new helmet outside of Europe, so it’s best to get in touch with your local gear retailer or HJC distributor for more information.