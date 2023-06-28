Shark is finally out with its brand-new batch of ECE 22.06-homologated Race-R Pro GP models. The top-of-the-line helmet serves as the best in its lineup for the French marque’s racing models, and as the helmet to get for properly sanctioned racing events, Shark’s all there and ready.

In a meeting we had with Mr. François Berni, Shark Helmets’ export manager, the Race-R Pro GP went through minimal changes moving into the ECE 22.06 certification. The model is now ECE 22.06-approved, bringing it in line with the rest of the brand’s models like the Gear Review: Shark Spartan RS Carbon Skin.

Dubbed the Race-R Pro GP 06, 22.06 version of the popular racing lid, and the safest to date. The helmet sports the best in Shark’s arsenal of materials and features that truly make it a top-of-the-line lid, from its visible Carbon Aramid (COVA) shell to its multi-density EPS liner, and its optical class 1 visor with anti-fog and anti-scratch treatments bundled in. This is also the first time that the model will be getting a 22-percent opacity visor—a light tint visor, in other words, which has been requested by professional riders for a while.

The new light-tint visor’s part number of TE22, and it’s also approved for road use, albeit during the daytime.

As for the helmet’s other features, it comes with an aerodynamic-wind-tunnel-tested spoiler and is also designed to break off in the event of a crash.

The interior liner is also carried over from the previous iteration and offers a second-skin-like feel for the rider with high-tech fabric and 3D Morpho grips that makes this helmet extremely stable at high speed, in addition to its aerodynamic properties.

The main difference between the previous Race-R Pro GP and the new 06 version is the Shark fin logo will feature prominently on its own on the forehead for the solid colors. The graphics will still sport the same logo and signature underneath.

Two shell sizes will be made available, with the split being at the medium. Four graphic options will be available for the Race-R Pro GP 06, namely the Replica Zarco Winter Test with chrome, the Replica Zarco Chakra, the Black Matte, and the Red Glossy. The size ranges from XS to XL and it also comes with a racing kit included in the box. This top-of-the-line lid won’t come cheap, however, and the price will hit over a thousand dollars, about $1,100 USD thereabouts (999 EUR).