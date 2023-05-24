French Helmet Label Shark Presents The Ridill 2 Full-Face Helmet

French helmet manufacturer Shark has been in the business of protecting motorcyclists heads for decades. With a wide selection of helmets for all disciplines, Shark's products can be seen on the noggins of the world's top racers, daily commuters, and casual riders alike. Adding to its already extensive selection of lids, the Ridill 2 has been introduced, and brings top-tier safety tech at an entry-level price point. Let's take a closer look.

The Shark Ridill 2 full-face helmet boasts several external safety features, including an injected Lexan polycarbonate shell for enhanced protection. It also offers the advantage of two shell sizes, ensuring a better fit for a wider range of head sizes. Additionally, the helmet incorporates a multi-density EPS liner, further enhancing its impact absorption and dissipation capabilities.

The entry-level full-face lid is equipped with an optical class 1 anti-scratch screen, providing excellent clarity and durability. The Pinlock 70 anti-fog film helps prevent fogging on the screen, ensuring clear visibility in various weather conditions. Furthermore, the helmet incorporates an anti-scratch and anti-fog sunscreen, offering protection against harmful UV rays and maintaining a clear view. For added convenience, the screen lock with air net position allows for easy adjustment and ventilation, while the tool-free screen disassembly feature facilitates quick and hassle-free maintenance.

Despite its sporty styling and entry-level price, the Shark Ridill 2 full-face helmet is designed with comfort and practicality in mind. Its interior lining is removable and washable, allowing for easy maintenance and hygiene. The helmet also includes chin and front air inlets, as well as rear extractors, ensuring optimal ventilation and airflow. Moreover, the helmet features grooves specifically designed to accommodate glasses. The chinstrap is equipped with a micrometric buckle, and the helmet incorporates a nose guard and an anti-swirl flap, which help reduce wind noise.

The Shark Ridill 2 full-face helmet offers further versatility and compliance with modern standards. It is compatible with the Sharktooth intercom system, allowing for seamless communication while on the road. With a weight of 1,470 grams in size M, the helmet provides a lightweight and comfortable option for riders. It is also ECE R22.06 certified, meeting the most recent safety requirements set forth by this European standard for motorcycle helmets.

The Shark Ridill 2 full-face helmet is available in a variety of color options, including black, matte black, white, and a selection of graphic versions. It caters to a wide range of head sizes, offering sizes from XS to XXL for a comfortable fit. The price of the helmet starts from 169.99 euros, or approximately $183 USD, providing an affordable option for riders both novice and advanced.