Italian Helmet Brand Airoh Presents The Connor Full-Face Helmet

Italian helmet manufacturer Airoh is a rather popular, albeit underrated brand. With quite a wide selection of lids on offer, Airoh pretty much has a product suited for all types of motorcycling. For the 2023 riding season, the brand has released its newest helmet, a full-face lid with sporty styling. It’s called the Connor, and apart from its sportbike-derived aesthetics, it’s also the brand’s entry-level full-face helmet offering. Let’s take a closer look.

The new Airoh Connor full-face helmet boasts an impressive exterior design. Crafted with an HRT thermoplastic shell, this helmet combines both durability and lightweight construction. It offers three different shell sizes to ensure an optimal fit for riders of various head sizes. With a range of six sizes from XS to XXL, there's a size that accommodates nearly every individual. Additionally, the Airoh Connor helmet maintains a favorable weight, starting from 1,450 grams with a tolerance of about 50 grams. This lightweight feature enhances comfort and reduces strain during extended rides.

Inside the Airoh Connor full-face helmet, riders will find a range of convenient and comfortable features. The helmet is equipped with a multi-density EPS liner, which provides excellent impact absorption and enhances overall safety. The interior is designed to be easily removable and washable, allowing for proper hygiene maintenance. It also features a 2DRY, Sanitized, and Microsense treated coating, which helps wick away moisture, prevents odor build-up, and provides a soft and comfortable feel against the skin.

The Airoh Connor features a ventilation system with chin and front air inlets, as well as rear extractors ensuring optimal airflow throughout the helmet, keeping riders cool and comfortable even during hot and intense rides. The helmet comes with an easily removable wide vision visor that provides riders with an expanded field of view. The screen is treated with anti-scratch and anti-UV coatings, protecting it from damage and ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. Moreover, the Airoh Connor helmet is ready to accommodate the supplied Pinlock 70 anti-fog lens. This feature helps prevent fogging on the screen, ensuring clear vision in various weather conditions.

Last but not least, the Airoh Connor full-face helmet is certified according to the ECE R22.06 standard. This certification ensures that the helmet meets the required safety standards and regulations, providing riders with peace of mind knowing that they are using high-quality and reliable protective gear. In terms of availability, Airoh offers the Connor in plain colors consisting of Black, White, Gray, and Silver, as well as six graphic options. It retails for 119.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $130 USD.