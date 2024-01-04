Tackle Long-Distance Tours With Ease With Arai’s New Tour-X5 Helmet

When it comes to long-distance touring, comfort and safety are key. Touring and adventure helmets look the way they do because of the features they pack to keep the rider safe and comfy no matter where their journey takes them. Chances are, if you’re looking for a new touring helmet to kick off 2024, renowned Japanese helmet manufacturer Arai is on your list. Indeed, the brand has a new touring lid called the Tour-X5. Let’s take a closer look at what this helmet has to offer.

The Arai Tour-X5 is a culmination of all the technology Arai has used in its helmets across multiple disciplines. It’s been redesigned from the ground up, and makes use of innovations first found in its racing lid, the RX7-V. For example, the Tour-X5 promises uncompromising clarity and vision thanks to the new VAS-A visor system. The new visor is not only a Max Vision unit, which means you can easily install a Pinlock insert, but it’s also been reinforced to better protect riders from glancing-off blows in the event of a crash – no need to worry about the visor flying off, or worse, shattering upon impact.

Arai’s Tour-X5 helmet is not only designed for road use, but for off-road efficiency, as well. Riders can switch between ADV, off-road, and on-road configurations with ease with the tool-free VAS-A system. Inside the helmet, meanwhile, the Tour-X5 promises lots of ventilation thanks to numerous intake vents up front. The Arai 3D logo serves as an intake duct, while a large opening on the chin and an opening on the top let air in as you ride. Meanwhile, at the back there are heat extractors to ensure adequate airflow throughout the lid.

As is the case with all of Arai’s helmets, the Tour-X5 is built for longevity and a long service life. The interior liner is fully removable and adjustable to fit varying head shapes and sizes. The rear crown pad also features extra adjustability for added comfort. Arai throws in a nose deflector that’s been shaped to accommodate goggle use.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Arai Tour-X5 is sold in a wide variety of colors. On Arai’s official website, it’s offered in a total of 19 colors, so you’re sure to find one that suits your style. Pricing wise, it starts at £589, which translates to about $746 USD. Do note that prices for graphic options vary, and so too does pricing per region, so your best bet would be to get in touch with your nearest Arai retailer, or visit their official website.