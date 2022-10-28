KTM and CFMoto are two peas in an OEM pod. The Austrian firm and the Chinese brand first partnered in 2013. Under the deal, CFMoto manufactured small-capacity KTM models for the Chinese market. In return, KTM shared its technology and engineering. So far, that agreement helped CFMoto repurpose the KTM 790 Adventure’s LC8c parallel twin for the 800MT adventure bike and the 1290 Super Duke’s LC8 V-twin for its 1250 TR-G grand tourer.

As CFMoto made inroads into the European market, Quadzill LTD. distributed the brand’s motorcycle, ATV, and side-by-side vehicles in the U.K. and Ireland. Market trends now dictate that Quadzilla focuses its business on the booming ATV and UTV industry, forfeiting CFMoto motorcycle distribution to KTM Europe.

“Considering the rapid growth of the ATV and UTV sectors in our market, Quadzilla Ltd has decided that now is the right time to relinquish the distribution of CFMOTO motorcycles within the UK and Ireland in order to focus on CFMOTO ATV, UTV, and SSV products,” explained Quadzilla Lead Quality Service Representative Paul Miller.

Current CFMoto motorcycle owners fret not. Quadzilla will remain the parts supplier during the transition. The company will also continue honoring warranties on registered bikes. KTM will take the distribution reins come January, 2023, while also accepting warranty claims on Quadzilla-distributed CFMoto motorcycles. Quadzilla’s hand-over not only strengthens the KTM-CFMoto relationship but also allows the new distributors to hit the ground running.

“Through our dedicated dealers and promotions, as well as our racing department, we have had the pleasure of supporting CFMOTO with the growth of its motorcycle division for ten years,” added Miller. “We have not only raised the profile of the brand in the motorcycle market within the UK but also had race success at the Isle of Man TT and No Limits twins classes,” Miller added.

With new models like the 450SR sportbike slated to arrive in Europe in 2023, both CFMoto and KTM couldn’t have picked a better time to join forces yet again.