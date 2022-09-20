In December, 2016, MV Agusta entered an exclusive assembly and distribution agreement with DNC Asiatic Holdings. With the Malaysian company acting as the sole supplier in the country, the deal brought eight MV Agusta models to a new motorcycle market. Unfortunately, the partnership was short-lived, as DNC closed its Olak Lempit, Selangor, factory on May 31, 2018.

MV Agusta hasn’t had a presence in the Malaysian market since. At least not until the brand assigned MV Agusta Malaysia a new production and distribution deal on September 20, 2022. Under the agreement, MV’s Malaysian arm functions as a subsidiary of AFY Mobility (AMI) and holds sole rights to the sales and distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles, parts, and merchandise in Malaysia.

MV will also manufacture all its models sold in the Malaysian market at AMI’s Glenmarie, Shah Alam, production plant.

“I am particularly thrilled about this new, important partnership marking the consolidation and the expansion of the MV Agusta presence in one of the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia,” stated MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov. “The CKD assembly solutions found with our partners will boost our competitiveness in the region, in line with our global expansion strategy. I wish the newly born MV Agusta Malaysia every success.”

The AFY Mobility deal is just one of many international agreements executed by MV’s front office within the last calendar year. The Schiranna brand recently inked a new North American distribution deal that should increase dealer support and parts availability.

On the production front, MV made a commotion at EICMA 2021 when it unveiled its Lucky Explorer Project 5.5. Joint-developed with China’s QJ Motors, the middleweight adventure bike leverages much from existing QJ and Benelli models.

Lastly, MV made inroads into the lucrative lifestyle apparel market with new clothing collections and a ComplexCon debut in 2021. The Italian company may have many irons in the fire, but with its diverse portfolio and expanding lineup, hopefully, MV Agusta Malaysia can gain a foothold and remain in the Southeast Asian market for the foreseeable future.