Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta has inaugurated its first fully-owned flagship store in Milan. The new store is located in the heart of the Fiera district, right across the street from the buzzing CityLife zone. Floors, partitions, furniture, and lighting all effortlessly mix into a beautiful exhibition space for Schiranna's legendary motorcycles in the 400 square meter showroom, which pays homage to MV Agusta's past and future.

MV Agusta's latest e-bikes and kick-scooters, as well as MV branded gear and accessories, are all featured in the new flagship store. Visitors are reminded of MV Agusta's storied racing legacy through photos of the racers and bikes who helped shape the brand's heritage over its 75-year history. The adjoining state-of-the-art workshop is entirely visible thanks to a large glass divider, and an expansive patio provides the ideal location for presentations and meetings. MV Agusta Milano also has a club room with a bar and a reading space where visitors may relax and socialize with other MV Agusta enthusiasts over a variety of drinks.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta, expressed his excitement towards the opening of the new flagship store stating, “MV Agusta Milano is a welcome and long awaited addition to our network of official dealers and showrooms in Italy, and also the first one fully owned by our company. For this, and for its location and vicinity to our headquarters, it is to become an important reference point both for the company and for our many customers in the Milano area.”

Sardarov went on to say that the new store will greatly help the brand expand its reach and elevate its services in the region. “This new opening marks the continuation of our efforts in the development of the brand, in expanding our reach and improving the quality of service across the entire sales and assistance network. I am also looking forward to using it as a dazzling venue to celebrate Motorcycle Art in grand style.”

MV Agusta Milano, the company's newest flagship store in Italy, is located on Viale Teodorico 18. The workshop will start receiving service and maintenance projects in April, and the store will have its grand opening in May. At present, the flagship store is already open, welcoming visitors whether they're casual motorcycle enthusiasts, or loyal MV Agusta patrons. MV Agusta's new flagship store is more than simply a service and retail center for the brand's fans and patrons; it's a full-fledged lifestyle center honoring the legendary Italian icon's rich history, remarkable present, and revolutionary future.