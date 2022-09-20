On September 20, 2022, MV Agusta officially announced a new plan for the distribution of its motorcycles in the North American region, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The team from Schiranna signed an agreement with KTM AG, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, to officially distribute its motorcycles throughout North America.

This deal includes much more than sales, and apparently extends over “several years,” although an exact number was not specified in the announcement. Aspects of the deal covered include motorcycle distribution, promotion, and very importantly, customer service for MV Agusta’s motorbikes in the region.

That’s important, because you need all three pillars of rider experience to work well for those who are considering buying your bikes. If the distribution network isn’t good, then people who are interested and have the means to buy bikes can’t do so. Distribution only works in tandem with promotion, because no one will come to buy the bikes if they don’t know they’re available.

Customer service (which we hope also includes parts availability) is the final piece of the puzzle to build rider trust in a company. It’s the thing that builds—or breaks—loyalty. I mean, just ask longtime MV Agusta fans.

While there’s no denying that MV Agusta has made some incredibly desirable bikes over the decades, parts availability and dealer support in the U.S hasn’t always been as strong as customers (or potential customers) would have liked. However, we’re in the midst of a new era at MV Agusta—and if this distribution agreement with KTM can enhance the rider experience, it could be a winning combination.

“On one hand, the strength of the brand and the exclusivity of its motorcycles, a symbol of Italy’s design and engineering excellence, and on the other hand KTM AG’s extensive and solid commercial organization, will support the growth of MV Agusta in the North American region,” reads the official MV Agusta announcement, in part.

Does this mean that MV Agusta bikes are going to start automatically showing up at your nearest KTM dealer if you’re located in North America? That’s not clear at this point. In my case, one current local KTM dealer used to also be an MV Agusta dealer, so that math makes a lot of sense to me—but one case is an anecdote, not hard data. As and when we know more details, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.