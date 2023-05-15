Earlier in May 2023, MV Agusta dropped a rather strong hint about some of its planned future models, in the form of vehicle identification number (VIN) and name filings with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Among several other models, MV listed the previously introduced Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, as well as a Superveloce 1000 R and a Superveloce 1000 S. Shortly afterward, the brand from Varese announced its plans to attend the ultra-exclusive FuoriConcorso automotive event, to be held on beautiful Lake Como in Italy from May 20 through 21, 2023.

Additionally, MV adds, it will be the only motorcycle OEM in attendance at this year’s event. There, it will reveal “an exclusive preview of the stunning Superveloce 1000,” with a presentation that involves Giacomo Agostini. The scheduled date and time for the MV presentation is Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in Villa del Grumello.

There, MV and Ago will present the new Superveloce 1000, with Ago also sharing stories from his exhilarating racing history with MV. Since MV prides itself on looking both forward and back, it will also show off an extremely rare MV Agusta 500cc four-cylinder 72/74 race bike.

This, MV says, is “the mother of all racing bikes,” and it credits the model as a major source of design inspiration for the Superveloce 1000. Since it also made great use of early developments in aerodynamics, it’s an especially fitting bike to bring to the 2023 FuoriConcorso, since aerodynamics are the main theme for the year.

While the Superveloce 1000 presentation is planned to take place just once over the course of the weekend, the historic MV Agusta 500cc 72/74 race bike will be on display for attendees to admire up close all weekend long.

If you’ll be in or near the Lake Como area on May 20 and 21, 2023, FuoriConcorso events will take place across the grounds of three villas: Villa del Grumello, Villa Sucota, and Villa Olmo. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. On May 21, there is free access from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening. Adult ticket prices are € 150 (about $163) for the weekend, with all villas included. Kids under 18 get in free, but must be accompanied by a paying adult.