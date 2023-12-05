Need a quick hit of motorcycle news, but don't have a lot of time? Don't worry, RideApart has got you. Welcome to Speed Reads, our new roundup of bite-sized stories we thought you might find interesting. We'll skip the long-winded intro and get right to the good stuff.

Royal Enfield Opens New ReOwn Certified Pre-Owned Motorcycle Platform in India

If you're in India and you're looking for your next new-to-you Royal Enfield motorcycle, the company has a new platform available for both interested buyers and sellers of all kinds of certified RE bikes.

Sellers can reach out to initiate the process, have their intended bike evaluated by RE technicians, and then listed on the platform for sale. Buyers can purchase bikes via the platform, as well as register for notifications when a bike that meets their desired criteria gets listed in the future.

According to Enfield, each bike listed on the ReOwn platform is certified, and undergoes a 200-point inspection process before it's given the go-ahead for listing. All payments and payouts are digital, and financing is also available. Check the link in our Sources if you want to do a little bike shopping, but be aware that this service is only available in India at the moment.

Former Moto2 and World Supersport Champ Randy Krummenacher Is Leaving MotoE To Do Endurance World Championship Racing In 2024

After just one year in the FIM MotoE electric motorcycle racing series, racer Randy Krummenacher has decided that it's time to move on. In his rookie year (and possibly only) year in the series, he came in fifth in the championship.

He'll be moving on to the Endurance World Championship series instead, likely racing on a Honda machine. However, in an interview with the German publication Speedweek, he noted that he couldn't say just yet which team it would be since things aren't totally final.

Will he continue to add to his multi-disciplinary wins tally? Only time will tell.

Honda India Issues Recall For All H'Ness CB350 And CB350RS Bikes Made From October 2020 Through January 2023

Honda India issued a recall on all of its H'Ness CB350 and CB350RS models produced from the start of the model's introduction in October 2020, all the way up until January 2023. The issue relates to rubber parts around the rear stop light switch that could crack with use, which could in turn allow water to enter. Water getting in could cause corrosion, which might then cause the light to not function correctly.

Honda BigWing dealerships in India will perform the recall service starting during the second week of December 2023. Customers are urged to make appointments with their local dealerships in advance, and should expect the service to take about an hour to complete. Check the link in our Sources for more information.

Italy's New Motorcycle And Scooter Sales Are Up By 18.23 Percent For The First 11 Months Of 2023

From January to November 2022, the Italian motorbike market saw a total of 262,176 scooters and motorcycles sold. That's not bad, but from January through November 2023, a total of 309,973 motorcycles and scooters have sold so far.

Sales of both motorcycles and scooters are up year-on-year, with scooter sales rising 21.22 percent, going from 139,368 in 2022 to 168,942 in 2023. On the motorcycle side, sales rose 14.84 percent, going from 122,808 in 2022 to 141,031 in 2023. With only one more month to go in 2023, things are looking positive for the annual tally.

What bikes have been the most popular in Italy so far in 2023? Here are the top 10, along with their sales figures, according to the Associazione Nazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accesori (ANCMA).

Make and Model Total Sales from January through November, 2023 1. Honda SH 125 11,674 2. Honda SH 150 10,872 3. Honda SH 350 10,098 4. Kymco Agility 125 8,086 5. Piaggio Liberty 125 ABS 7,598 6. Honda ADV 350 6,250 7. Honda X-ADV 750 6,115 8. Piaggio Beverly 300 ABS 6,085 9. Honda Forza 350 5,058 10. Piaggio Beverly 400 4,760

If you're wondering whether we forgot the motorcycles, we can assure you that we didn't. It's just that the top-selling motorcycle hit the charts in 16th place, thus landing firmly outside the top 10 in sales. What motorcycle was it? The Benelli TRK 502 and 502 X, which together have sold 4,057 units so far in 2023 in Italy.

Harley-Davidson India To Show Off A Range Of X440 Customs At India Bike Week

We've already talked a little bit about the Rajputana Customs X440 that will appear before the public at India Bike Week, but that's not the only custom X440 that will be on display. Those in attendance (and those of us watching from afar online) can expect to see customized X440s from Bombay Custom Works, TNT Motorcycles, and Old Delhi Motorcycles as well.

If you'll be in Vagator, Goa, the tenth annual India Bike Week will take place on December 8 and 9, 2023, and is only a few days away at the time of writing.

Like your news in bite-size form? Be sure to check back each weekday for more. Happy reading and riding!