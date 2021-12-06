Honda Unveils H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition In India

In October 2020, Honda released a very special motorcycle in the Indian market. When the CB350 made its reappearance as a retro-style naked motorcycle in the Indian market, the rest of the world watched in envy, hoping that this stylish, chic motorcycle would make its way to other markets. Unfortunately, other than Japan in the form of the GB350, the bike would remain strictly an India-only model.

Having said that, for the 2022 model year, Honda motorcycle and scooter India is continuing to make the rest of the world jealous by sprucing up the H'Ness CB350. Launched in a special Anniversary Edition trim, the bike gets a styling makeover, featuring some premium elements and a new colorway. Although remaining mechanically identical as the previous model, the CB350 Anniversary Edition boasts revisions that are short to make the bike even more desirable in the upcoming model year. Let’s take a closer look at the changes, shall we?

The most striking element of the new CB350 is undoubtedly its styling and new colorway. Honda has given the bike a green and black color scheme, pinstriping on the fuel tank complete with gold finished emblems, as well as a split saddle upholstered in tan faux leather. The new motif is clearly inspired by classic, retro aesthetics commonly found in machines from the 1960s. In keeping with modern day safety standards, however, the CB350 Anniversary Edition does sport full LED lights, as well as dual channel ABS on both front and rear wheels.

Since there are no mechanical changes to the new bike, the 2022 CB 350 continues to be powered by a 348.36, air cooled, single cylinder, counterbalanced, and the fuel injected motor. This BS6-compliant engine churns out a respectable 20 horsepower, which is transferred to the back wheel via a conventional five-speed manual transmission equipped with a slipper clutch. It rides on standard telescopic forks, and a twin rear shock set up with preload adjustability. Lastly, the new CB 350 is equipped with a first in class traction control system, or HSTC which is similar to what we find in Honda's other models.

On the tech side of things, the CB350 gets a semi digital instrument cluster complete with voice control for features such as navigation, music, and calls. Do note, however, that voice control is exclusive only to the DLX and Anniversary Edition models of the CB350. The new Honda CB 350 anniversary edition retails for the equivalent of $2,695 USD, and will be available in India starting January 2022.