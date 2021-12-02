Place A Bid On This Quirky 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo

It doesn’t really get any more ‘80s than the Honda CX500. Back then, this middleweight sportbike featured the latest and greatest go-fast tech, and its boxy bodywork conjured up images of grand prix racing. In many ways, the CX500 was Honda’s way of trying out new technology never before seen on a motorcycle.

It featured a rather small-capacity V-twin, which was really nothing out of the ordinary. It did, however, make use of a turbocharger, something we don’t see in this modern age of motorcycling. Apart from making use of forced induction, it was also equipped with a shaft final drive—something we only see on high-capacity sport-touring and adventure bikes of today.

Now, if bikes like the Honda CX500 Turbo are right up your alley, then you may want to check this out. This 1982 CX500 Turbo has just been listed on Bring a Trailer, and is now open for bidding. It features all the original componentry you’d expect from a well-preserved example, and has just 15,000 miles on the odometer. For starters, its bodywork is intact, and in pretty good condition. It’s finished in its original Pearl White with gray and orange accents, and it features original body trim such as CX500-specific molded front fender, tail piece, and a full-fairing with turn signals and folding mirrors.

From a performance standpoint, the CX500 Turbo is impressive even to today’s standards. It’s powered by a 497cc, electronic fuel-injection, V-twin engine with a turbocharger bolted onto it. Cranking out 19 PSI of boost, the CX500 Turbo pumps out an impressive 82 horsepower. It sends power to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual transmission that makes use of a shaft final drive. To complement the bike’s powerful engine, the CX500 Turbo was outfitted with dual 280mm discs up front and a single 300mm disc at the back. It rides on air-adjustable suspension and a TRAC anti-dive fork.

At present, the current bid for this ‘80s icon stands at just $2,100 USD. The bike has only 15,000 miles on the clock, and was acquired by the selling dealer in July 2021. In preparation for the sale, the fuel system was refreshed and the oil was changed. The bike currently resides in Colorado, and is on offer at no reserve with a clean Minnesota title.