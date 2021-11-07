While the Honda Africa Twin is already quite capable out of the box, but several adventurers will be quick to slap on a few panniers and boxes on the bike to make it even more of an adventure-tourer for those long-haul trips. On top of that, you might need some lights and crash bars if you’re planning to take the bike off the beaten path, and on some gnarly trails.

Remember the Overland build that we covered last September? This is that exact bike. This is your chance to own that very bike that was featured in the Overland Expo.

You might want to check out this listing on Bring a Trailer if you’re in the market for an adventure-tourer. Not only will you be getting a wicked bike, but you’ll also be giving to charity in the process. All the proceeds from the sale and the Bring a Trailer buyer’s fee will go to the Overland Expo Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that funds entities that protect and advance the overland community and its exploits.

What you will be getting is a show-ready and adventure-ready motorcycle with some of the best stuff in the market. The modifications on this nit include an Outback Motortek skid plate and crash bars, Denali Electronics lighting, Heideneau K 60 Scout tires, Garmin navigation and GPS, a custom-mounted Superwinch, an AltRider DualControl brake system, doubletake folding mirrors, hard luggage by Jesse Luggage, and soft luggage by Wolfman Motorcycle Luggage.

All of these accessories are slapped on an already-impressive package. The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES in the build is finished in Darkness Black Metallic, and it comes with a 1,084cc parallel-twin paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The motor produces 101 horsepower and 77 foot-pounds of torque out of the factory, and the bike ran a total of 7,300 miles as shown on its odometer.

Take note that this auction ends in about two days from the time of writing this article. The current bid is set at $17,500 USD, so place your bids before Tuesday, November 9, 2021. If you get it, prepare a trip to Nevada and back. Nothing like a maiden voyage to test just how adventure-worthy this bike really is.