Back in February, 2021, told you about Overland Expo’s hardcore off-road build up of a 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT (say that five times fast). The build officially started in March, with plans to both showcase the actual process, do an eventual reveal of the finished project, and then also document as the team put it through its paces.

At the end of August, Overland Expo was finally ready to reveal its completed Ultimate Overland Moto build. Both it and the 2021 Ultimate Overland Vehicle, which is a Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road, will head off to both 2021 Overland Expo events. Overland Expo West will take place from September 24 through 26 in Flagstaff, Arizona, while Overland Expo East is scheduled for October 8 through 10 in Arrington, Virginia.

Once those two 2021 Overland Expos wrap for the year, the plan is for both the Africa Twin and the 4Runner to be auctioned off on Bring a Trailer. Proceeds will go toward the Overland Expo Foundation, which works to educate aspiring and experienced overlanders, as well as advance protection of public lands. Trail restoration and cleanup are also baked into the program.

Gallery: Overland Expo Razzle Dazzle 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT

The Ultimate Africa Twin features parts from Outback Motortek, Jesse Luggage, Denali Electronics, Garmin, Wolfman Luggage, KonTour Seats, Heidenau Tires, and Superwinch. It would be very nice to see a video about the build, but there currently isn’t one available as of September 7, 2021. However, since the Overland Expo folks say they have a bunch of editorial content planned around their two Ultimate Overlander Vehicle and Moto builds, we can always hope to see them in the near future.

“What an absolute pleasure it has been putting together our Ultimate Overland Motorcycle,” said Overland Expo’s Motorcycle Ambassador, Eva Rupert in a statement. “I have put my blood, sweat, and tears into building this moto and I couldn’t be prouder of how the Africa Twin and all its incredible components turned out. Through the transformation from stock bike to Ultimate Moto, I discovered her personality and I nicknamed her ‘Razzle-Dazzle.’ She’s sparkly, but she’s got some grit to her, too.”