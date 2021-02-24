New year, new challenges, right? Despite how it may feel sometimes, that definitely doesn’t have to be a bad thing. That’s why Overland Expo announced its first-ever Ultimate Overland Motorcycle build in February, 2021.

Over the next few months, Overland Expo is taking a 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT and outfitting it with some of the best aftermarket accessories available today. The build starts in early March, and Overland Expo will document and share the process along the way.

What kind of kit are we talking about? Outback Motortek is supplying crash bars, engine guards, and a skid plate. A set of Jesse Luggage panniers and a top case will hold most of the necessary items for a successful trip, along with a tank bag and soft bags from Wolfman Luggage to hold all the rest.

If you’re going to spend hours in the saddle, you want it to be the right kind of comfortable. That’s why Overland Expo is having a custom KonTour Seat made especially for this build. A set of Heidenau K60 Scouts are going on its wheels, and the AT will also carry a Superwinch LT2000 onboard in case any serious recovery situations arise on the journey.

To get anywhere you want to go, lighting and navigation are absolutely crucial. That‘s why a full lighting kit from Denali Electronics is going on the AT, including auxiliary lights, turn signals, and rear brake/running lights. Last but not least, a Garmin zūmo XT and an inReach Mini will take pride of place in the cockpit, so navigation and communication are simple and reliable.

The Ultimate Overland Motorcycle Build story won’t stop when the build is complete, either. You don’t know how well all your mods work until you test them out, right? After the building phase is complete, OE plans to test the newly-kitted Africa Twin’s mettle by doing some serious journeying. As with the build, the team plans to do plenty of video, photo, and written documentation of how it all goes. That way, we can all follow along.

Other collaborators may also join the team over the course of the year. That is, after all, the beauty of a lengthy project like this. If you want to see the finished build in person, you’ll get your chance at the Overland Expo Mountain West event later this summer. It’s scheduled to take place in Loveland, Colorado, from August 27 through 29. After that, it will make also appearances at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona from September 24 through 26, as well as Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia from October 8 through 10.