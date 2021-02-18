Whether you’re an experienced off-road rider, or you’ve just been thinking about trying it out, has there ever been a better time to get out and explore? Just ask the folks at Backcountry Discovery Routes. They’ve been hard at work planning new ways to explore natural beauty throughout the U.S. since 2010.

In 2020, BDR added the North East route, which is a 1,400-mile trail that winds its way through seven New England states. As we roll into 2021, the motorcycling non-profit has its sights set on the beautiful state of Wyoming. If all goes according to plan, the full route will be revealed to the public in January, 2022, and it will be the 11th BDR route mapped out so far.

“This route will traverse five different mountain ranges, giving riders an opportunity to experience expansive views from the summit of three different 11,000-foot mountains. The rugged tracks explore vast high-desert regions, cross two major ‘rims’, descend several gorges and pass through many other remote and seldom visited areas,” BDR co-founder Bryce Stevens said in a statement.

In usual BDR fashion, the first-ever trek along this route will take the Noren Films documentary crew along to record the adventure. Afterward, BDR will distribute the feature-length doc, and will also work on producing a high-quality waterproof map, in partnership with Butler Motorcycle Maps.

GPS tracks and all the info you’ll need to plan your trip along WYBDR will be made available on the BDR website, and as always, it will be free of charge. The org plans to distribute and screen the WYBDR documentary at motorcycle dealerships, rallies, and all the usual places across the U.S. throughout 2022. By then, everyone is hoping it will be a much better idea to gather in groups for fun stuff like a movie night. I don’t know about you, but those were always a good time at my local dealership. Although we’re better off outside riding on our own right now, I’m hopeful that they will be again, soon.