Take A Look At The 2023 Honda CB350 H'ness And CB350RS

Honda's modern-classic bikes, the CB350 and CB350RS, have been updated for 2023 and are now available in India. Honda has launched new custom kits, which will be available at BigWing dealerships by the end of March 2023, in addition to minor adjustments to the bikes.

Numerous upgrades have been made to the 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS, including the incorporation of an OBD2-B system, which will become compulsory for all two-wheelers beginning April 1, 2023. Both models now feature the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), which triggers turn signals to alert motorists behind in emergency braking scenarios. Bluetooth connectivity is standard on the CB350RS, as it was on the H'ness CB350. Additionally, the bikes now have a new split-type saddle that is said to be more comfortable than the old design.

In every other aspect, the 2023 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS are the same as before. They still have a 348.6cc air-cooled engine that produces 21 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of peak torque. A five-speed manual gearbox then transfers power to the back wheel. The H'ness CB350 features 19-18-inch alloy wheels, while the CB350RS has 19-17-inch wheels. Both versions include telescopic forks and twin spring suspension, as well as a single disc brake at the front and back.

The motorcycles also come with a full-LED lighting system, hazard lamps, traction control, a USB charging socket, and an assist and slipper clutch. In addition, the instrumentation configuration includes a semi-digital panel with Bluetooth connectivity. The H'ness CB350 tips the scales at 181 kilograms, whereas the CB350RS weighs just 179 kilograms. The fuel capacity of both variants is 15 litres, which should provide ample range on both the highway and in the city.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new CB350 series is now open for order via Honda's BigWing dealerships. The bikes are offered in a variety of options, with the base H'ness DLX retailing for $2,560 USD (Rs 2,09,857). The H'ness DLX Pro retails for $2,597 USD (Rs 2,12,856), while the DLX Pro Chromw will set you back $2,621 USD (Rs 2,14,856). The CB350RS bikes are slightly pricier owing to their sportier nature. The CB350RS DLX will set you back $2,621 USD (Rs 2,14,856), while the DLX Pro goes for $2,658 USD (Rs 2,17,857). Last but not least, the Dual-Tone variant costs the same $2,658 USD (Rs 2,17,857) as the DLX Pro.