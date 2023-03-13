When it comes to high-performance naked bikes from the Japanese big four, suffice it to say that Kawasaki continues to lead the charge with the Z H2, and more recently, the Z H2 SE. Flaunting an engine derived from the Kawasaki Ninja H2, the Z H2 is the one of the only production naked motorcycles to flaunt a supercharger. Unsurprisingly, this ungodly level of power has attracted quite a lot of folks.

Even in markets where close to 200 horsepower on a motorcycle is next to unheard of, the Kawasaki Z H2 continues to be incredibly popular. For example, Kawasaki India has just launched the refreshed 2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE. Both of the flagship Kawasaki street bikes are as sporty as ever, with a striking twin LED lighting system. The powerful naked style features aggressive body work giving it a hunched over stance, as if it were a predator ready to strike. There's also a new metallic matte Graphene Steel Gray color—offering a sleeker, more elegant aesthetic.

A familiar engine powers the 2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE. The engine is a 998cc inline-four, supercharged, liquid-cooled powerplant that generates 197 horsepower and 101 pound-feet of torque. With such figures, the Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are among the most powerful street bikes on the market and, as previously stated, the only bikes in the sector that employ forced induction technology.

Of course, such power would be unmanageable in the absence of a sophisticated set of electronics. Cruise control, an up and down quick shifter, electronically actuated suspension, launch control, cornering traction control, and lean-sensitive ABS are among the electronic rider aids available on the Z H2. The Trellis frame supports an adjustable Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and an adjustable gas-charged monoshock configuration at the back. The Z H2 has twin 320mm discs with Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers while the Z H2 SE has more premium Brembo Stylema calipers.

It's no surprise, especially in the Indian market, that a bike like the Z H2 would command quite the premium. For 2023, the Kawasaki Z H2 is priced at the equivalent of $28,000 USD (Rs 23,02,000). Meanwhile, the 2023 Kawasaki ZH2 SE costs an astounding $33,200 USD (Rs 27,22,000).