KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas' parent company, the Pierer Mobility Group, has announced a new Mobility Service for its road customers. Good news for owners as the service will be free and “for life.”

This program will cover new and existing motorcycles from any of Pierer Mobility's road range of models which covers brands like KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. Customers can get up to 12 months (one year) of the Mobility Service free of charge on top of a two-year warranty. So essentially, for 12 out of the 24 months in the warranty coverage, customers are able to access the Mobility Service that KTM will provide. The service automatically extends for another 12 months or until the next service, whichever comes first, provided the customer gets his or her machine serviced at an authorized service center. If a customer makes it to the target mileage before a year passes, the Mobility Service’s duration will extend from the time of service to the next year or the next interval, whichever comes first.

Even older bikes will be eligible for this service. The owner only needs to have the motorcycle worked on by trained technicians at the authorized service center to get up to one year of the Mobility Service. Motorcycles with lapsed or no service history may still be eligible.

As for the kind of support that owners can get with the Mobility Service, that includes a comprehensive Europe-wide network of service providers and a 24/7 emergency call center. There will also be coverage for breakdown, vandalism, theft, attempted theft, and fire. On top of that, roadside repair, towing, storage, replacement part sources, and key services are also available.

Should a bike find itself not being able to continue, the Mobility Service’s “Trip Continuation” feature comes in. The costs of the journey for the rider and passenger will be covered from the place of the breakdown to the planned destination, either that or the rider’s residence. Depending on the distance, the service can cover travel via taxi, rental car, train, or plane, but terms and conditions apply.

So there are a few lines of fine print in this Mobility Service that Pierer Mobility is offering. First, the customer has to get their bike serviced at an authorized dealer. Second, “lifetime” doesn’t actually mean forever. To Pierer Mobility, the “lifetime” of a motorcycle is, at most, eight years or up to 80,000 kilometers (50,000 miles), but that also depends on the number of cylinders a bike has. Twin-cylinder motorcycles are eligible for up to 80,000 kilometers or eight years, while single-cylinder models may get up to eight years of coverage, but their mileage will be capped at just 60,000 kilometers (37,500 miles)—and yes, time or distance whichever comes first.

The final catch is that the Mobility Service is only available to customers in Europe in these countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.