If you’ve eagerly been waiting for Husqvarna to launch the hotly anticipated Norden 901 Expedition, we’ve got good news for you. On March 1, 2023, Husqvarna officially pulled the covers off its newest Norden 901 variant—and it’s packed with plenty of up-spec goodness to enhance its adventure touring capabilities. Let’s take a look.

Back in January, 2023, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval documents told us that this bike was on its way—but of course, they couldn’t tell us when to expect it. While the 899cc parallel twin powerplant remains unchanged, Husqvarna upgraded the suspension and added additional touring amenities that should greatly improve a rider’s time in the cockpit, whether they’re sitting in the saddle or standing on the foot pegs.

The Norden 901 Expedition comes outfitted with a fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension, both front and rear. Suspension travel on the Expedition is now 240mm. That’s a full 20mm longer up front and 25mm longer in the rear than what the base Norden 901 currently offers.

Gallery: 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition

16 Photos

Husqvarna also delved into its Norden 901 accessories catalog to outfit the Expedition with some additional thoughtful choices aimed at touring comfort. The Expedition gets heated grips, as well as a heated rider seat. It also outfitted the bike with its touring windscreen, a center stand, and a heavy-duty skid plate to help protect the engine and tank better during your adventures. As you can see in the photos, this isn’t the type of skid plate that simply protects the front and underside of the engine. Instead, it’s a beefy-looking thing, curving up and around the sides to give a visual (and presumably also practical) sense that it means business.

It’s also worth noting that Husqvarna’s optional Connectivity Unit for the Norden 901 comes fitted as standard on the Expedition. It gives riders turn-by-turn navigation, as well as additional connectivity with the rider’s smartphone (including calling ability and music selection). To work properly, riders must also download the free Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app for Android and iOS on the device they wish to pair with it.

The 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition will roll into authorized Husqvarna dealerships worldwide in March, 2023. As always, your best bet regarding local availability in your area is to check with your local dealers for the latest and most accurate information for your region. As for pricing, that will also vary by region, as all international OEMs do. In the U.S., MSRP for the 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition is $15,799. The base 2023 Norden 901 starts at $14,499.