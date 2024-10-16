Picture this. It’s the year 2037, and the zombie apocalypse the world had been fearing for decades is now well and truly a reality. Roads are barren and in disrepair, and cities are filled with hostiles at every turn. Meanwhile, folks like you have sought refuge in the countryside, deep within the forest, or out in the desert.

Getting around is a risky task each and every time, and taking a car is out of the question as the zombies could easily stop you by setting up simple roadblocks. But luckily, you’re prepared. You were one of the few who managed to snap up a Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition some 12 years ago, and now more than ever, you’re putting it to good use.

Husqvarna Husqvarna

Back then, long before the dawn of the zombie apocalypse, you thought that the Husky Norden 901 Expedition was quite the capable machine. With its tall ground clearance, knobby tires, and sophisticated electronics.

The Expedition sets itself apart by being a bit burlier than the standard Norden, too. It gets a sump guard keeping the engine safe from impacts—something you find particularly useful now that you find yourself mowing down zombies every so often. It also gets a center stand making it easy to lube your chain and carry out maintenance to the rear wheel no matter where you go. Of course, this is essential given how you frequently change your camping location for the night.

Husqvarna

Thanks to the Norden 901 Expedition’s built-in luggage, trips to the various abandoned grocery stores in town as well as gas stations on the outskirts of town are quick and convenient, allowing you to stock up on supplies without worrying about being intercepted by hostiles. Its 19-liter fuel tank is handy, too, as it lets you cover around 250 miles before you need to find the next gas station.

Clearly, every day is an adventure with this thing, and it’s just capable enough to get you by day by day.

That is until you wake up one morning, and realize that this was all just a dream. You get out of bed and walk into your garage and see the Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition parked there, propped up on its center stand. The year is 2025, and you take a look outside and see that it’s a nice sunny day. Your neighbor, who in your dream was a zombie you mowed down with your bike, greets you good morning.

It’s a good day to ride, so you strap on your helmet and take the Expedition to the mountains. Confident that this thing can pretty much do it all… let’s just hope the camshafts don’t give way.