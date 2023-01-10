Pierer Mobility Group had an eventful 2022. The company’s Spanish subsidiary GASGAS not only won its first Dakar Rally in January but also established its own MotoGP team in August. By year’s end, KTM struck distribution deals with MV Agusta and CFMoto while Husqvarna introduced its new Heritage off-road lineup. Sure, Pierer Mobility remained in the headlines throughout 2022, but the company’s brands didn’t slow down in the showroom either.

Over the past 12 months, KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS have sold 375,612 motorcycles. Compared to the 332,881 units moved in 2021, the three brands recorded a 13-percent boost in sales. The European motorcycle market alone accounts for around 130,000 of those units while global markets tallied the remaining 245,000 motorbikes, with North America, Australia, and India leading the way.

Pierer Mobility’s growing electric bike market share also contributed to the positive figures. With Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles, and R Raymon under the firm’s umbrella, it sold 118,427 units in 2022. That equates to a 15-percent sales surge compared to the 102,753 e-bikes sold in 2021.

In total, Pierer Mobility reports a revenue between €2.42B (~$2.6B USD) and €2.435B (~$2.615B USD), resulting in a 19-percent increase over the previous year. Additionally, the company’s Executive Board disclosed that it expects an operating margin of 9-10 percent. After crunching the numbers, 2022 ranks as Pierer’s 13th consecutive year of record-setting sales.

The Executive Board remains optimistic in 2023 as well, forecasting 6-10 percent growth and an operating margin of 8-10 percent. While KTM updated its lineup with minor upgrades in 2023, the Austrian OEM continues to develop new platforms. The same can’t be said for Husqvarna and GASGAS, however, as both brands simply carried over most models. With that in mind, we anticipate Pierer Mobility Group remaining in the headlines and in the black in 2023.