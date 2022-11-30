On November 29, 2022, KTM released its modestly updated 890 Adventure, just in time to make your days merry and bright. For the new year, Team Orange worked some key refinements into the mix of the 2023 model to improve rider experience in the saddleand, of course, encourage riders to spend more time there. Let’s take a look.

Starting with the saddle itself, KTM chose to make the 2023 890 Adventure more accessible to a wider range of riders by lowering the stock seat height. It now sits at 825mm (just under 32.5 inches), and the accessory lowering kit can bring it down to 800mm (just under 31.5 inches) if needed. Ground clearance, KTM says, remains high because of how it’s situated the rear shock, but no official figures are given for comparison.

Speaking of the suspension, that’s another area where KTM has made some improvements. The 2023 890 Adventure now has a 43mm WP Apex fork up front, with both rebound and compression adjustability that are easily accessible from the fork caps. A matching rear WP Apex monoshock comes with adjustable rebound and preload.

Gallery: 2023 KTM 890 Adventure

10 Photos

For 2023, KTM also reworked the entire front end of the 890 Adventure, which isn’t only about styling—it's also about function. Two forged aluminum brackets add stiffness up front, which KTM says makes the 890 Adventure more capable of handling larger GPS units and accessories, should riders wish to mount them. Wind protection is also improved, thanks to the reworked fairing.

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure also gets an updated five-inch TFT display, which now features bonded mineral glass to stand up to both scratches and glare. It’s backlit, and Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone is possible thanks to the KTMconnect app.

The newest 890 Adventure comes with a full suite of rider aids, including KTM’s latest iteration of traction control, cornering ABS, and offroad ABS. Available ride modes include Street, Offroad, Rain, and an optional Rally mode. For 2023, KTM has made Offroad ABS an option that automatically switches on whenever riders choose either the Offroad or Rally ride modes.

Since this is a 2023 model, we should note that KTM also includes its Demo Mode on the newest 890 Adventure. For those unfamiliar, that’s the KTM rider aid setting that turns all the electronic bells and whistles you could want on for the first 1,500 kilometers (approximately 932 miles) of ownership, so riders can get a thorough taste. This, KTM says, allows riders to then decide whether to purchase those rider aids at the end of the demo—you know, after you’ve grown to depend on them.

Other things to note: New Pirelli Scorpion STR rubber now comes fitted as standard on the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure. Two new color combinations and graphics are available, offering variations on the orange and black color schemes that fans have come to know and love.

Pricing and availability will vary by region. If you’re interested in getting your hands on a 2023 KTM 890 Adventure, your best bet is to contact your local KTM dealer with any questions you may have.