Does your 2021 KTM 890 Adventure need a fancy new exhaust? If so, then Italian exhaust specialist SC Project has two new options available for you to consider. There’s one slip-on for street use, and one full race exhaust system that’s meant for closed-course track use only. Let’s take a look.

First up is the Euro 5-compliant, street-legal SC Project Rally Raid muffler for the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure. It’s made of titanium, with a titanium end cap and a stainless-steel link pipe. It comes with a welded bracket, a dB killer, carbon heat shielding, springs, screws, a Euro 5 homologation certificate, and a 24-month SC Project warranty.

This titanium slip-on exhaust weighs just 2.7 kilograms, or 5.95 pounds. That’s a pretty significant weight savings over the stock unit, which weighs 3.6 kg, or nearly 8 pounds. Cost for this unit is 560 Euros, or around $677, not including any shipping fees.

If you’re planning to take your 890 Adventure to the track, then the SC Project full titanium 2-into-1 exhaust system with Rally Raid muffler may be more your speed. Since it’s made for track use only, there is no homologation for this system. The headers, body, and end cap material are all titanium. It comes with a Lambda probe, a dB killer, carbon heat shielding, springs, screws, and a 24-month SC Project warranty.

As you might expect, there’s a significant weight savings to be had by converting your 890 Adventure to this unit from the stock one. The stock KTM exhaust weighs 7.7 kg, or just under 17 pounds. Meanwhile, the SC Project full titanium unit weighs just 3.25 kg, or just under 7.2 pounds. Folks, that’s less than half the weight of the stock exhaust. Additionally, SC Project claims a 3.2 horsepower gain at 5,500 rpm, in addition to a torque gain of 2.95 ft-lbs at 5,500 rpm. The SC Project full titanium exhaust system comes in at 1,490 Euros, or about $1,802.

Both of these new SC Project options for your KTM 890 Adventure are currently available directly from the SC Project online shop. The company ships all over the world, although shipping costs are calculated in addition to the cost of any purchases, and will vary based on destination.